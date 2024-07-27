Braves vs. Mets Prediction: Will New York keep rolling?

The Braves vs. Mets series continues on Saturday afternoon when Spencer Schwellenbach opposes Tylor Megill in the pitching matchup. Will the Mets continue to roll while extending the Braves’ losing skid?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

951 Atlanta Braves (-104) at 952 New York Mets (-112); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 25, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Braves vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Duvall hits two home runs in loss

Adam Duvall went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI on Friday against the Mets. Duvall sent a hanging slider from Kodai Senga into the left field seats early in this game before the Mets’ offense erupted then hit a solo home run in the ninth inning off of Jake Diekman when Atlanta was far behind. Duvall’s season has been so poor that these two homers alone raised his OPS from .560 to .589.

Martinez hits grand slam in big win

J.D. Martinez went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in an 8-4 win over the Braves on Friday night. Martinez put the Mets ahead in what would be their fifth straight victory with his third inning grand slam. They’d wind up with two more homers and seven total runs that inning. Martinez had been in a bit of a funk as this long ball was his first since July 1st and his OPS this month was .586 this month.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games at home.

Braves are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games when playing as the underdog.

Mets are 4-15 SU in their last 19 games played on a Saturday when playing at home.

Braves are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games.

Braves vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Braves are winless in their last six games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven road matchups and are 3-8 in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League East Division. On the other side, the Mets are just 11-3 in their last 14 games overall, are 15-3 in their last 18 home matchups and are 20-8 in their last 28 games against a league opponent.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -112