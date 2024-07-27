Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Mets Prediction: Will New York keep rolling?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Braves vs. Mets

    The Braves vs. Mets series continues on Saturday afternoon when Spencer Schwellenbach opposes Tylor Megill in the pitching matchup. Will the Mets continue to roll while extending the Braves’ losing skid?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Atlanta Braves (-104) at 952 New York Mets (-112); o/u 8.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 25, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Braves vs. Mets: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Duvall hits two home runs in loss

    Adam Duvall went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI on Friday against the Mets. Duvall sent a hanging slider from Kodai Senga into the left field seats early in this game before the Mets’ offense erupted then hit a solo home run in the ninth inning off of Jake Diekman when Atlanta was far behind. Duvall’s season has been so poor that these two homers alone raised his OPS from .560 to .589.

    Martinez hits grand slam in big win

    J.D. Martinez went 3-for-4 with a grand slam in an 8-4 win over the Braves on Friday night. Martinez put the Mets ahead in what would be their fifth straight victory with his third inning grand slam. They’d wind up with two more homers and seven total runs that inning. Martinez had been in a bit of a funk as this long ball was his first since July 1st and his OPS this month was .586 this month.

    Mets are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games at home.

    Braves are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games when playing as the underdog.

    Mets are 4-15 SU in their last 19 games played on a Saturday when playing at home.

    Braves are 3-9 SU in their last 12 games.

    Braves vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Braves are winless in their last six games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven road matchups and are 3-8 in their last 11 games against an opponent in the National League East Division. On the other side, the Mets are just 11-3 in their last 14 games overall, are 15-3 in their last 18 home matchups and are 20-8 in their last 28 games against a league opponent.

    Braves vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -112

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com