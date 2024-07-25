Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Mets Prediction: Will Atlanta end skid?

    Anthony Rome
    Braves vs. Mets

    The Braves vs. Mets series opens in Queens, NY on Thursday night. The Braves have lost four straight games but will they rebound with a victory at Citi Field tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    955 Atlanta Braves (-126) at 956 New York Mets (+108); o/u 7.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 25, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Braves vs. Mets: Public Bettors Backing Atlanta in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Harris II transferred to 60-day IL

    Braves transferred OF Michael Harris II to the 60-day injured list. Nothing has changed in the recovery timeline for the dynamic 23-year-old outfielder, this was done as a procedural move to free up a spot on the club’s 40-man roster. There have been rumblings that Harris could be ready to return in early August, but he would need to make significant progress over the next week in order to make that a reality.

    Lindor has monster night vs. Yankees

    Francisco Lindor went 3-for-6 with two home runs, two runs scored, and five RBI in a 12-3 beat down of the Yankees on Wednesday. Lindor might be the hottest player in the league right now. The two homers pushed his July total to eight along with 20 RBI, five stolen bases, more walks than strikeouts, and a 1.086 OPS. He’s been one of the best players in baseball since being installed as the Mets’ lead-off hitter on May 18th and is starting to generate some genuine MVP buzz.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Atlanta’s last 8 games when playing on the road against NY Mets

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of NY Mets’ last 12 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Atlanta’s last 17 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Mets’ last 8 games when playing at home against Atlanta

    Braves vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Mets are 9-3 in their last 12 games overall, are 13-3 in their last 16 home matchups and are 7-3 in their last 10 league matchups. On the other side, the Braves are 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 1-4 in their last five league matchups and are 2-5 in their last seven games in July.

    Braves vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS +108

