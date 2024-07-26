Braves vs. Mets Prediction: Will Atlanta end skid?

Will Atlanta end its current losing skid when the Braves vs. Mets series continues at 7:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field on Friday night? Charlie Morton will oppose Kodai Senga in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Atlanta Braves (+108) at 902 New York Mets (-126); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, July 26, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Braves vs. Mets: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Riley productive in loss to Mets

Austin Riley went 2-for-4 on Thursday in the Braves’ extra-inning loss to the Mets. Riley doubled and singled against Mets starter Luis Severino in his first two at-bats on Thursday night at Citi Field during his return to Atlanta’s lineup following a one-game absence while on paternity leave. It’s been a down year relative to expectations for Riley, but he’s batting .287 (31-for-108) with seven homers and 12 RBI over his last 30 contests.

Lindor clobbers two-run homer in win vs. Braves

Francisco Lindor clobbered a two-run homer on Thursday in the Mets’ extra-inning victory over the Braves. Lindor crushed a no-doubter to left-center field off Braves ace Chris Sale to put the Mets ahead in the third inning. It was his fifth round-tripper over his last four games. He leads the senior circuit with a staggering 34 extra-base hits since being moved to the leadoff spot back on May 18. The 30-year-old fantasy superstar is batting a sizzling .309 (38-for-123) with 10 homers, 25 RBI and nine steals over his last 30 games.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Mets are 14-3 SU in their last 17 games at home.

Braves are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games when playing as the underdog.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of NY Mets’ last 11 games played on a Friday.

Braves are 23-7 SU in their last 30 games played on a Friday.

Braves vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. Might as well, right? Atlanta is struggling. The Braves have dropped five straight games and eight out of their last 11 overall. They’re also just 1-5 in their last six league matchups, are 2-5 in their last seven division contests and are 3-10 in their last 13 games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the Mets have won 10 out of their last 13 and 26 out of their last 37 overall. They’re also 14-3 in their last 17 home matchups.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -126