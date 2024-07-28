Braves vs. Mets Prediction: Will Atlanta earn a split?

The Braves vs. Mets series draws to a conclusion on Sunday at 1:40 p.m. ET. Will the Mets take the series with a win today versus their NL East rivals? Or will Atlanta earn a series split?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Atlanta Braves (+100) at 902 New York Mets (-118); o/u 8

1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 28, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Braves vs. Mets: Bettors leaning towards New York in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Olson hits solo home run in Braves’ shutout

Matt Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in the Braves’ 4-0 win over the Mets on Saturday. Olson followed Marcell Ozuna’s solo homer in the fourth inning, going back-to-back off Tylor Megill, breaking a 14-game home run drought for the slugger. Hopefully, it’s the start of a better second half stretch, with hits in each of his last four games. The 30-year-old first baseman is slashing .227/.304/.396 with 14 homers and 45 RBI across 431 plate appearances.

Mets acquire Winker from Nationals

Mets acquired OF Jesse Winker from the Nationals for RHP Tyler Stuart. This trade was reported late Saturday by Jeff Passan and made official Sunday after Winker cleared his physical. The 30-year-old has had his best season since his days with the Reds with a ..257/.374/.419 slash along with 11 homers, 14 steals and 45 RBI. He should get a chance to play against right-handed pitching and does offer some fantasy appeal.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 6 games against NY Mets

Over/Under has gone OVER in 11 of NY Mets’ last 15 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Atlanta’s last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of NY Mets’ last 11 games when playing at home against Atlanta

Braves vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Mets are 11-4 in their last 15 games overall, are 15-4 in their last 19 home contests and are 7-3 in their last 10 divisional contests. On the other side, the Braves are 1-6 in their last seven games overall, are 1-6 in their last seven league contests and have dropped four out of their last five games played in the month of July.

Braves vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK METS -118