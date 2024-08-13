Braves vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Braves remain in San Francisco to face the Giants at 9:45 PM ET on Tuesday night on MLB Network. It’s the second game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Giants betting prediction.

Can the Giants win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Charlie Morton (ATL) vs. Kyle Harrison (SF)

The Atlanta Braves are 62-56 straight up this year. Atlanta is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 52-66 ATS this season.

The San Francisco Giants are 61-60 straight up this year. San Francisco is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Giants are 57-64 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Giants Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Atlanta Braves (-115) at 912 San Francisco Giants (-105); o/u 8.5

9:45 PM ET, Tuesday, August 13, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

TV: MLB Network

Braves vs. Giants Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna had a game-high 2 hits in his club’s 1-0 extra-innings win over the Giants on Monday. In that game, the three-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a double. Ozuna is having a monster year as he’s batting .302 with 35 homers, 90 RBIs, and a .965 OPS across 500 plate appearances in 2024. The right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic is hitting .331 with an OPS of 1.073 in night games this season. That makes Marcell Ozuna worth a look in DFS on Tuesday.

San Francisco Giants DFS Spin

Giants first baseman Mark Canha recorded one-third of his team’s hits in their 1-0 loss to the Braves on Monday night. The former Detroit Tiger went 1 for 4 with a single while hitting second in the batting order. For the season, Canha is hitting .239 with 7 homers, 41 RBIs, and a .692 OPS across 408 plate appearances. Since joining the Giants, Mark Canha is batting .333 in 27 at-bats, making him worth considering for DFS purposes on Tuesday night.

Braves vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against San Francisco.

Atlanta is 55-47 straight up as a favorite this season.

San Francisco is 23-31 straight up as an underdog this season.

San Francisco is 40-41 straight up in non-division games this season.

Braves vs. Giants Betting Prediction

Atlanta will send 40-year-old right-hander Charlie Morton to the hill to start this game. The veteran from Flemington, New Jersey has had his ups and downs this season. Morton is 6-7 with a 4.47 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP across 21 starts this year. Despite those tepid season-long figures, Charlie Morton has been much better in night games than his year-long stats may suggest.

In 13 night starts in 2024, Morton has a 3.75 ERA, an opponent batting average of .224, a 67-29 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a K/9 of 8.4. He’s already faced the Giants this season and pitched OK. On July 4th against San Francisco, Charlie Morton went 5.1 innings and allowed 4 runs (3 earned) on 5 hits and 2 walks. Morton struck out 5 batters and threw 94 pitches in a 4-2 Braves loss. I like the Atlanta veteran’s chances to pitch better against San Francisco the second time around. I’m taking the Braves on the road in San Francisco on the money line on Tuesday night.

Braves vs. Giants MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -115