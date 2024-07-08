Braves vs. Diamondbacks Prediction: Will Atlanta cover on runline?

With Chris Sale set to oppose Yilber Diaz in pitching matchup, will Atlanta cover on the runline in Monday night’s Braves vs. Diamondbacks series opener? First pitch from Chase Field is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Atlanta Braves (-194) at 908 Arizona Diamondbacks (+162); o/u 8

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, July 8, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Braves vs. Diamondbacks: Bettors Backing Atlanta in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kelenic hits three-run homer vs. Phillies

Jarred Kelenic went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, a walk, and a stolen base on Sunday against the Phillies. Kelenic has been a revelation since being inserted as the Braves’ lead-off hitter. He’s batting .298 with six homers, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 21 games as the lead-off man. On the season, his OPS is .772 which would be higher than that of any player on the Mariners.

Suarez finishes with three-hit day, including HR

Eugenio Suárez finished 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and a three-run double in leading the Diamondbacks to a 9-1 drubbing of the Padres on Sunday. The homer was his just 350 feet and would have left only five of the 30 ballparks, but Suárez deserves some good fortune. He had one more RBI today than in his previous 20 starts combined, and it was just his second game this year with at least three runs driven in. He’s batting .210/.298/.339 overall.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Diamondback’s last 12 games.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 9 of Braves’ last 11 games.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Atlanta. The Braves have won 10 out of their last 13 meetings versus the Diamondbacks, which includes marks of 4-1 in their last five games versus Arizona 6-2 in their last eight matchups against the D-backs. On the other side, the Diamondbacks are just 3-8 in their last 11 contests when playing on a Monday.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks MLB Playoffs Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -1.5