    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Braves vs. Diamondbacks

    Chris Sale will oppose Zac Gallen in Tuesday’s pitching matchup at Chase Field. With the Braves listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from Arizona?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 Atlanta Braves (-115) at 960 Arizona Diamondbacks (+105); o/u 7.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 9, 2024

    Chase Field, Arizona

    Braves vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Atlanta Braves DFS SPIN

    The Braves improved to 50-239for the year after last night’s victory. Atlanta scored 2 runs in the top of the ninth inning to tie the game, before ultimately winning in 11 innings. Marcell Ozuna hit a sacrifice fly in the 11th inning to take the lead, before Joe Jimenez recorded the save.

    Arizona Diamondbacks DFS SPIN

    Arizona dropped to 45-46 after Monday’s loss to Atlanta. Yilber Diaz pitched a great game in his MLB debut throwing 6 innings of 1 run baseball. Arizona looks to get back in the win column on Tuesday night.

    Arizona is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Braves are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Arizona.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Diamondbacks.

    Braves vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under in the first five innings. This should be a great starting pitching matchup with Chris Sale and Zac Gallen on the mound. Both guys have been dominant this year and I fully expect that to continue come Tuesday night. Under is the play early on in this contest.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4 F5

