Braves vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Atlanta Braves remain in Arizona to face the Diamondbacks at 9:40 PM ET on Wednesday night on ESPN+. It’s Game 3 of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Braves vs. Diamondbacks betting prediction.

Can the Diamondbacks win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Charlie Morton (ATL) vs. Slade Cecconi (ARI)

The Atlanta Braves are 51-39 straight up this year. Atlanta is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 42-48 ATS this season.

The Arizona Diamondbacks are 45-47 straight up this year. Arizona is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Diamondbacks are 45-47 ATS this season.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Atlanta Braves (-136) at 910 Arizona Diamondbacks (+116); o/u 8.5

9:40 PM ET, Wednesday, July 10, 2024

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

TV: ESPN+

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 93% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves right fielder Adam Duvall was the only player on either team to go yard in his club’s 6-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. In that game, Duvall hit sixth in the lineup and went 2 for 3 with a homer, 3 RBIs, 2 runs scored, and a walk. Duvall is hitting .191 with an OPS of .597 this season, but he does have 8 doubles, 8 homers, 25 RBIs, and 22 runs scored on the campaign. Duvall’s power potential and the fact that he’s hitting in the middle of a great lineup make him relevant in the majority of DFS formats.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS Spin

Diamondbacks right fielder Jake McCarthy drove in half of his team’s runs in their 6-2 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night. In that contest, the left-handed batter from Scranton, PA went 1 for 4 with a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. McCarthy started the year slowly but has picked it up over the past month. In the past 30 days, Jake McCarthy is slashing .302/.392/.413 with 4 extra-base hits, 7 RBIs, 11 runs scored, and 4 stolen bases. He’ll have the platoon edge over Braves starter Charlie Morton on Wednesday, so McCarthy is worth a look in most DFS formats.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Atlanta is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against Arizona.

Atlanta is 37-27 straight up in non-division games this season.

Arizona is 26-33 straight up in non-division games this season.

Arizona is 22-23 straight up as the home team this season.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

The Braves are currently in the midst of a four-game winning streak. The key during that stretch has been run prevention. During the winning streak, Atlanta has held each team they’ve played to below 4 runs and has only allowed a total of 7 runs during that four-game span. The Braves’ pitching staff has been the key to that, and Atlanta will send righty Charlie Morton to the hill on Wednesday.

Morton’s season-long numbers are decent (5-5 record, 3.96 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 2.4 K-BB, 9.1 K/9) but he is 40 years old and will turn 41 in November. This game being at night might help Charlie Morton. In 10 starts at night, Morton’s ERA is 3.32 and opponents are hitting .211 off of him this year. During the day, Morton’s ERA is 5.03 and opponents are batting .268 against him. For that reason, among others, I like the Braves and Charlie Morton to win this game outright on the road in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

Braves vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Prediction: ATLANTA BRAVES -136