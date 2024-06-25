Braves vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will St. Louis keep rolling?

The Braves vs. Cardinals series continues on Tuesday night in St. Louis at 7:45 p.m. ET. With Reynaldo Lopez set to oppose Kyle Gibson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

953 Atlanta Braves (-136) at 954 St. Louis Cardinals (+116); o/u 8.5

7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Braves vs. Cardinals: Bettors Love Atlanta to rebound

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Riley homers in loss

Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the Cardinals on Monday. Riley’s home run was his eighth of the season. He belted a solo shot off Cardinals starter Lance Lynn in the fifth inning. Riley is heating up after a slow start to the season. In his last 10 games, he’s 15-for-34 (.441) with five home runs and 10 RBI. Riley is hitting just .251 with a .745 OPS on the season, but could provide first round level production the rest of the way.

Burleson collects two hits in upset win

Alec Burleson went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI against the Braves on Monday. Burleson started the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning off Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach. He’s had at least two hits in four consecutive games and five of his last six games. He’s 11-for-24 (.458) with 10 runs scored, three home runs, nine RBI and a double over his last six games. Burleson is hitting .289 with a .798 OPS and 33 RBI on the season.

Braves vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

Cardinals are 13-3 SU in their last 16 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 15 games when playing as the underdog

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Atlanta’s last 12 games played on a Tuesday

Braves are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games played on a Tuesday.

Braves vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take St. Louis. The Cardinals are now 9-3 in their last 12 games overall and are 13-3 in their last 16 home matchups, which includes a six-game winning streak at Busch Stadium. On the other side, the Braves are just 3-7 in their last 10 road contests and are 3-9 in their last 12 league games.

Braves vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +116