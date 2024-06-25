Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Braves vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will St. Louis keep rolling?

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Braves vs. Cardinals

    The Braves vs. Cardinals series continues on Tuesday night in St. Louis at 7:45 p.m. ET. With Reynaldo Lopez set to oppose Kyle Gibson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s game?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    953 Atlanta Braves (-136) at 954 St. Louis Cardinals (+116); o/u 8.5

    7:45 p.m. ET, Tuesday, June 25, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    Braves vs. Cardinals: Bettors Love Atlanta to rebound

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Riley homers in loss

    Austin Riley went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the Cardinals on Monday. Riley’s home run was his eighth of the season. He belted a solo shot off Cardinals starter Lance Lynn in the fifth inning. Riley is heating up after a slow start to the season. In his last 10 games, he’s 15-for-34 (.441) with five home runs and 10 RBI. Riley is hitting just .251 with a .745 OPS on the season, but could provide first round level production the rest of the way.

    Burleson collects two hits in upset win

    Alec Burleson went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI against the Braves on Monday. Burleson started the scoring with an RBI double in the third inning off Braves starter Spencer Schwellenbach. He’s had at least two hits in four consecutive games and five of his last six games. He’s 11-for-24 (.458) with 10 runs scored, three home runs, nine RBI and a double over his last six games. Burleson is hitting .289 with a .798 OPS and 33 RBI on the season.

    Cardinals are 13-3 SU in their last 16 games at home

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of St. Louis’ last 15 games when playing as the underdog

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Atlanta’s last 12 games played on a Tuesday

    Braves are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games played on a Tuesday.

    Braves vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take St. Louis. The Cardinals are now 9-3 in their last 12 games overall and are 13-3 in their last 16 home matchups, which includes a six-game winning streak at Busch Stadium. On the other side, the Braves are just 3-7 in their last 10 road contests and are 3-9 in their last 12 league games.

    Braves vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: ST. LOUIS CARDINALS +116

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com