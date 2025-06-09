Braves vs. Brewers Prediction: Will Atlanta drop eighth straight?

​The Braves and Brewers kick off a three-game series on Monday night at 7:40 p.m. ET. Atlanta has lost seven straight games and 14 of 17 entering play tonight. Thus, is Milwaukee the smart bet in this Braves vs. Brewers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Atlanta Braves at Milwaukee Brewers

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 9, 2025

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -164 moneyline favorites to beat the Brewers, who are +151 on the moneyline. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7.5 runs.

Braves vs. Brewers Public Betting: Bettors leaning Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of the bets are on the Braves’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Duel Breakdown

Chris Sale (ATL)

Record: 3‑4, 2.93 ERA, 96 K in ~74 IP, with 1.24 WHIP.

On a roll: 1.43 ERA over his past 8 starts, including a season‑high 10 strikeouts in his last outing.

Despite Atlanta’s slump, Sale remains a difference-maker on the mound.

Aaron Civale (MIL)

Record: 1‑1, 5.19 ERA, 14 K in 17 IP, 1.33 WHIP.

In his last start, after giving up two early runs, he settled in to deliver 5⅓ innings and earned the win.

First career matchup against the Braves.

Offensive & Team Trends

Braves: Strong underlying metrics despite losses; rank 6th in NL in home runs (68), though just 10‑23 on the road.

Brewers: Hitting cooled off lately—they were shut out 1‑0 in Sunday’s finale, left 10 on base, but pitching and defense have remained competitive .

Injury notes: Brewers awaiting return of Brandon Woodruff (elbow bruise), Blake Perkins, Garrett Mitchell; Braves have several pitchers and Stuart Fairchild on IL.

Braves vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Can Civale replicate his bounce-back start and keep the Braves off balance? Will Brewers hitters break through early enough to support their starter? Expect Civale to keep it close with run support from Christian Yelich (he’s playing well lately), while Sale dominates for six innings before Milwaukee bullpen and lineup edge pull off the upset.

Braves vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS +151