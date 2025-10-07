Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Toronto sweep New York?

Last Updated on October 6, 2025 7:45 pm by Alex Becker

The Toronto Blue Jays head to New York to face the Yankees at 8:08 PM ET on Tuesday night on FS1. It’s Game 3 of the American League Division Series. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Toronto leads the best-of-5 series is tied 2-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Shane Bieber (TOR) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 93-71 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 79-88 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Toronto Blue Jays (+124) at 902 New York Yankees (-149); o/u 7.5

8:08 PM ET, Tuesday, October 7, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: FS1

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho had a big day at the plate in his team’s 13-7 win over the Yankees on Sunday afternoon in Game 2 of the American League Division Series. In that game, the 2024 Gold Glove Award winner went 4 for 5 with 2 homers, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs, and 4 runs scored. During the regular season, Varsho hit .238 with 20 homers, 55 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .832 across 248 at-bats. Daulton Varsho is batting .462 with an OPS of 1.645 in 4 career playoff games, making him a potentially intriguing DFS option on Tuesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton knocked in multiple runs in his club’s 13-7 loss to the Blue Jays on Sunday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 2017 NL MVP went 2 for 5 with a single, a double, and 2 RBIs. Across 249 regular season at-bats, Stanton hit .273 with 24 homers, 66 RBIs, and an OPS of .944. The 5-time All-Star has 18 homers, 42 RBIs, and an OPS of .930 in 46 career playoff games. That fact makes Giancarlo Stanton worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Toronto is 6-0 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

New York is 77-84 straight up in division games since the start of the 2023 season.

New York is 13-16 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2021 season.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like Toronto here. A few relevant statistics will demonstrate why. The Blue Jays are 58-37 straight up after a win and 31-23 straight up in division games this year. What’s more, Toronto is 66-50 straight up in American League games and 89-64 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 41-32 straight up as an underdog and 5-2 straight up in starting pitcher Shane Bieber’s 7 starts this season. The pick is Toronto +124 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +124