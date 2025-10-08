Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can New York extend its season?

Last Updated on October 8, 2025 1:28 am by Alex Becker

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in New York to face the Yankees at 7:08 PM ET on Wednesday night on FS1. It’s Game 4 of the American League Division Series. Can the Yankees win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Toronto leads the best-of-5 series 2-1.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (TOR) vs. Cam Schlittler (NYY)

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 93-72 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 80-88 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Toronto Blue Jays (+150) at 906 New York Yankees (-182); o/u 8.5

7:08 PM ET, Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: FS1

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base 3 times in his team’s 9-6 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday night in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. In that game, the 5-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a walk, and 2 runs scored. During the regular season, Guerrero hit .292 with 23 homers, 84 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .848 across 589 at-bats. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .314 with an OPS of .975 in 9 career playoff games, making him an appealing DFS option on Wednesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge had a monster day at the plate in his team’s 9-6 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2-time AL MVP went 3 for 4 with a double, a homer, 4 RBIs, a walk, and 3 runs scored. Across 541 regular-season at-bats, Judge hit .331 with 53 homers, 114 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of 1.145. The 7-time All-Star is batting .417 with an OPS of 1.398 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Aaron Judge worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games against New York.

Toronto is 2-7 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2017 season.

New York is 14-4 straight up in their last 18 games overall.

New York is 11-9 straight up in playoff games since the start of last season.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like New York here, mainly because of their starting pitcher, Cam Schlittler. In 14 regular-season starts spanning 73 innings for the Bronx Bombers this year, Schlittler went 4-3 with a 2.96 ERA, a 1.22 WHIP, a 2.7 strikeout-to-walk ratio, a 10.4 K/9, and a .217 opponent batting average. In the 24-year-old right-hander’s first career playoff start last week against the Red Sox, he went 8 innings, permitted 5 hits, gave up 0 runs, and didn’t walk a batter. Schlittler struck out 12 in a 4-0 Yankees win. To that end, New York is 10-5 straight up in Cam Schlittler’s starts this season. I think he’s able to hold the Blue Jays in check, and the Yankees will extend the series. The pick is New York -182 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -182