    MLB Articles

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees

    Kevin Gausman will oppose Marcus Stroman in Friday’s pitching matchup at Yankee Stadium. With the Yankees listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 9.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight from New York?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 Toronto Blue Jays (+150) at 966 New York Yankees (-165); o/u 9.5

    7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, August 2, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, New York

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 94% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Toronto Blue Jays DFS SPIN

    The Blue Jays dropped to 50-59 on the season after Wednesday’s 10-4 loss to the Orioles. Addison Barger had a nice game despite the loss, going 2-3 with a home run. The Blue Jays’ look to snap a two-game skid on Friday night.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    The Yankees moved to 65-55 for the year after Wednesday’s 6-5 victory against Philadelphia. New York jumped out to an early lead scoring 4 runs in the top of the second inning. DJ LeMahieu launched a grand slam in the second inning and had all 6 RBI’s for New York. The Yankees’ look for their sixth consecutive victory on Friday.

    New York is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Yankees are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Toronto.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Yankees.

    Blue Jays vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Yankees on the run line. It looks New York has found their stride again after struggling in the past two months. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has provided a big boost to the lineup and they are pitching much better. Toronto has underperformed all season and it looks like their focus is on next year. This feels like all New York at home on Friday night.  

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Yankees -1.5 +120

