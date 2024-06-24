Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Blue Jays vs. Red Sox series opens at 7:10 p.m. ET on Monday night from Fenway Park. With the Red Sox favored on the moneyline and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the top bet in tonight’s AL East matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Toronto Blue Jays (+120) at 914 Boston Red Sox (-142); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, June 24, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors Backing Boston in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Horwitz coming off two home run game

Spencer Horwitz went 2-for-3 with two home runs, two walks, two RBI, and three runs scored on Sunday against the Guardians. Horwitz had his best game of the season in this one. The two homers were each hit at least 102.9 MPH and great to see, but his ninth inning walk against Emmanuel Clase was especially impressive. He fought off seven pitches on his way to a 12-pitch at-bat as the tying run off one of the best relievers in baseball. The Blue Jays continue to show their faith in him too as he’s hit either first or second in every game he’s started since being called up

Duran has big day vs. Reds

Jarren Duran went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base Sunday as the Red Sox bested the Reds 7-4. It’s great to have Duran running like this again. He opened the season with six steals in six games, totaled five in his next 57 games and now has nine in his last 15 games. He’s tied for sixth in the majors with his 20 steals.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Toronto’s last 11 games when playing on the road against Boston

Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Toronto’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Boston’s last 11 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Boston’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boston. The Red Sox are 9-2 in their last 11 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven home contests and are 6-1 in their last seven league matchups. On the other side, the Blue Jays are winless over their last six games, are 1-5 in their last six road contests and are 3-8 in their last 11 divisional matchups.

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -142