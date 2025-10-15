Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Toronto win Game 3 of the ALCS and get back in the series?

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 12:01 am by Alex Becker

The Toronto Blue Jays head to Seattle to face the Mariners at 8:08 PM ET on Wednesday night on FS1. It’s Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Seattle leads the best-of-7 series 2-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Shane Bieber (TOR) vs. George Kirby (SEA)

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 94-74 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 74-95 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

953 Toronto Blue Jays (+115) at 954 Seattle Mariners (-135); o/u 6.5

8:08 PM ET, Wednesday, October 15, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: FS1

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 50% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes had half of his team’s hits in their 10-3 loss to the Mariners on Monday in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. In that game, the 31-year-old left-handed hitter went 3 for 4 with 3 singles, an RBI, and a run scored. During the regular season, Lukes hit .255 with 12 homers, 65 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .730 across 388 at-bats. Nathan Lukes is batting .412 with an OPS of .973 in 6 playoff games this year, making him an intriguing DFS option on Wednesday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor had a big day at the plate in his team’s 10-3 win over the Blue Jays on Monday. Hitting out of the #5 spot in the lineup, the 2024 All-Star went 3 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. Across 543 regular-season at-bats, Naylor hit .295 with 20 homers, 92 RBIs, 30 steals, and an OPS of .815. The Mississauga, Ontario, native is batting .290 with an OPS of .765 in 7 playoff games this season. That fact makes Josh Naylor worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Seattle.

Toronto is 39-31 straight up after a loss this season.

The over is 91-73-5 in Seattle’s games this season.

The over is 42-37-4 in Toronto’s road games this season.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like Toronto in this matchup. A few numbers will demonstrate why. The Blue Jays are 42-33 straight up as an underdog and 67-53 straight up in American League games this season. What’s more, Toronto is 65-47 straight up in non-division games and 90-66 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 5-3 straight up in starting pitcher Shane Bieber’s 8 starts spanning the regular season and playoffs this year. The pick is Toronto +115 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +115