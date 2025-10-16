Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: Can Seattle win and go up 3-1 in the ALCS?

Last Updated on October 15, 2025 11:49 pm by Alex Becker

The Toronto Blue Jays remain in Seattle to face the Mariners at 8:33 PM ET on Thursday night on FS1. It’s Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Mariners betting prediction.

Seattle leads the best-of-7 series 2-1.

Projected starting pitchers: Max Scherzer (TOR) vs. Luis Castillo (SEA)

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 95-74 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 74-96 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

955 Toronto Blue Jays (+113) at 956 Seattle Mariners (-137); o/u 7.5

8:33 PM ET, Thursday, October 16, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: FS1

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Blue Jays money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached base 5 times in his club’s 13-4 win over the Mariners on Wednesday night in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. In that game, the 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 4 for 4 with a homer, 2 doubles, an RBI, a walk, and 3 runs scored. During the regular season, Guerrero hit .292 with 23 homers, 84 RBIs, 6 steals, and an OPS of .848 across 589 at-bats. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .464 with an OPS of 1.479 in 7 playoff games this year, making him an intriguing DFS option on Thursday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners left fielder Randy Arozarena scored half of his club’s runs in their 13-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a walk, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. Across 613 regular-season at-bats, Arozarena hit .238 with 27 homers, 76 RBIs, 31 steals, and an OPS of .760. The 2021 AL Rookie of the Year is batting .299 with an OPS of .986 in 41 career playoff games. That fact makes Randy Arozarena worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games against Seattle.

Toronto is 58-39 straight up after a win this season.

Seattle is 5-6 straight up in their last 11 games overall.

The over is 92-73-5 in Seattle’s games this season.

The over is 92-71-6 in Toronto’s games this season.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like Toronto in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Blue Jays are 43-33 straight up as an underdog and 85-54 straight up when playing on no rest this year. What’s more, Toronto is 68-53 straight up in American League games and 66-47 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Blue Jays are 91-66 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest and 9-8 straight up in starting pitcher Max Scherzer’s 17 starts this season. The pick is Toronto +113 on the money line over Seattle at Bovada.lv.

Blue Jays vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS +113