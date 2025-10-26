Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series Prediction: Will L.A. take a 2-1 series lead?

Last Updated on October 26, 2025 7:36 pm by Alex Becker

The Toronto Blue Jays head to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers at 8:00 PM ET on Monday night on FOX. It’s Game 3 of the 2025 MLB World Series. Can the Blue Jays win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Blue Jays vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

The best-of-7 series is tied 1-1.

Projected starting pitchers: Max Scherzer (TOR) vs. Tyler Glasnow (LAD)

The Toronto Blue Jays went 94-68 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Blue Jays are 98-77 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 79-95 ATS this season.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Toronto Blue Jays (+166) at 926 Los Angeles Dodgers (-200); o/u 8.5

8:00 PM ET, Monday, October 27, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FOX

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Toronto Blue Jays DFS Spin

Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer scored the team’s only run in their 5-1 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday night in Game 2 of the World Series. In that game, the 2017 World Series MVP went 1 for 3 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, and a run scored. During the regular season, Springer hit .309 with 32 homers, 84 RBIs, 18 steals, and an OPS of .959 across 498 at-bats. George Springer has 6 doubles, 4 homers, 9 RBIs, and an OPS of .932 in 13 playoff games this year, making him an intriguing DFS option on Monday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith drove in the bulk of his club’s runs in their 5-1 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday night. Hitting out of the #4 spot in the lineup, the 3-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. Across 362 regular-season at-bats, Smith hit .296 with 17 homers, 61 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .901. The 30-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .314 with an OPS of .800 in 10 playoff games this year. That fact makes Will Smith worth a look in most DFS formats on Monday.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Toronto is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games against Los Angeles.

Toronto is 8-11 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2020 season.

Los Angeles is 41-24 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2020 season.

Los Angeles is 62-40 straight up after a win this season.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles in this contest. A few relevant numbers will demonstrate why. The Dodgers are 15-11 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 97-64 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. What’s more, L.A. is 57-30 straight up as the home team and 93-62 straight up as a favorite in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 28-22 straight up in interleague games this season and 7-0 straight up in starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow’s last 7 appearances. The pick is Los Angeles -200 on the money line over Toronto at Bovada.lv.

