Astros vs. White Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Spencer Arrighetti set to oppose Chris Flexen in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Thursday’s Astros vs. White Sox matchup at 2:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Houston Astros (-184) at 914 Chicago White Sox (+154); o/u 9

2:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 20, 2024

Guaranteed Rate Field, Chicago, IL

Astros vs. White Sox: Bettors love Houston in finale

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 73% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hader tosses scoreless ninth inning

Josh Hader tossed a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout to record the save against the White Sox on Wednesday. Hader was summoned to close out the game with a three-run lead in the ninth against the White Sox. He worked around a base hit, striking out one batter to end the game with his tenth save of the season.

Benintendi hits solo homer

Andrew Benintendi went 1-for-3 with a solo homer on Wednesday against the Astros. Benintendi provided all the offense against the Astros on Wednesday, taking Hunter Brown deep for a solo homer in the fourth for Chicago’s only run of the game. The 29-year-old outfielder is up to five homers, surpassing his 2023 total, while slashing .203/.243/.307 with 19 RBI and two steals across 214 plate appearances.

Astros vs. White Sox MLB Betting Trends

White Sox are 3-23 SU in their last 26 games played on a Thursday when playing at home

The total has gone UNDER in 15 of Houston’s last 17 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Houston’s last 14 games on the road

Astros vs. White Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 18-5 in the Astros’ last 23 games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games versus the White Sox and are 21-7 in their last 28 road matchups. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the White Sox’ last eight games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven home meetings with the Astros and are 5-1 in their last six games versus an opponent from the American League.

Astros vs. White Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9