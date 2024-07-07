Astros vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Houston Astros remain in Minnesota to face the Twins at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. It’s the final of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Astros vs. Twins betting prediction.

Can the Twins win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (HOU) vs. Simeon Woods Richardson (MIN)

The Houston Astros are 46-43 straight up this year. Houston is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 47-42 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Twins are 50-39 straight up this year. Minnesota is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 42-47 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Twins Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Houston Astros (+110) at 964 Minnesota Twins (-130); o/u 8.5

2:10 PM ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Astros vs. Twins Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Twins money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman drove in a third of his team’s runs in their 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Saturday. In that contest, the former 2019 All-Star went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Bregman is hitting .251 with 10 homers, 41 RBIs, and an OPS of .718 this season. He’s batting .297 with a .778 OPS during day games this season, so you could consider using him in DFS for Sunday’s game considering that the first pitch is at 1:10 PM local time.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins second baseman Willi Castro had a game-high 3 hits in his club’s 9-3 win over the Astros on Saturday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, Castro went 3 for 5 with a double, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. Castro is in the midst of a breakout campaign as he’s slashing .272/.359/.441 with 22 doubles, 5 triples, 7 homers, 29 RBIs, 54 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in 2024. Castro is hitting .291 with an OPS of .887 over the past 30 days, so he’s worthy of DFS consideration in most formats on Sunday.

Astros vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 23-19 straight up after a loss this season.

Houston is 34-30 straight up in American League games this season.

The over is 45-42-2 in Minnesota’s games this season.

The under is 50-35-4 in Houston’s games this season.

Astros vs. Twins Betting Prediction

Saturday’s game saw the Astros lose to the Twins 9-3. It had some fluky elements to it. Houston starter Hunter Brown had thrown 8 straight quality starts before Saturday’s contest. He got shelled for 7 earned runs on 12 hits in 6 innings. If the Astros lose again on Sunday, it would be the first time they’ve lost back-to-back games since June 10th. Since June 10th, Houston has gone 16-6 straight up. I think the Astros are able to put Saturday’s game behind them, and I believe that they will come out on Sunday and take the rubber match and the series. I’m taking Houston on the road as money-line underdogs on Sunday afternoon.

Astros vs. Twins MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS +110