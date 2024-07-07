Astros vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Spencer Arrighetti will oppose Simeon Woods Richardson in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Target Field. With the Twins listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, where is the value today from Minneapolis?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Houston Astros (+130) at 964 Minnesota Twins (-142); o/u 8.5

2:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis

Astros vs. Twins Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 75% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Houston Astros DFS SPIN

The Astros dropped to 46-43 after losing 9-3 to the Twins yesterday. Yainer Diaz had a nice game despite the loss, going 3-4 at the plate. Houston looks to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota Twins DFS SPIN

The Twins improved to 50-39 after beating the Astros to set up a rubber match on Sunday. Jose Miranda continued his hitting tear, going 2-3 with an RBI. Minnesota will send the young right hander to the mound for Sunday’s series finale.

Astros vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Astros are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against the Twins.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for Minnesota.

Astros vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Give me the Twins. Out of these two young pitching prospects, Simeon Woods – Richardson has had the better year thus far. He holds a 3-1 record with a WHIP at 1.13, while Arrighetti has a 4-7 record with a WHIP of 1.65. Minnesota takes care of Houston in the series finale.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Minnesota -142