Astros vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Houston Astros remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on FS1. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Astros vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Can the Astros win the game outright as money-line road underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Spencer Arrighetti (HOU) vs. Josh Winckowski (BOS)

The Houston Astros are 60-55 straight up this year. Houston is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 59-56 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 61-53 straight up this year. Boston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 53-61 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

965 Houston Astros (+101) at 966 Boston Red Sox (-120); o/u 10.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, August 10, 2024

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: FS1

Astros vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez was instrumental in his team’s 8-4 win over the Red Sox on Friday night. In that game, the left-handed hitter from Cuba went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Alvarez is batting .302 with 22 homers, 59 RBIs, and an OPS of .926 across 474 plate appearances. Yordan Alvarez is hitting .364 with an OPS of 1.163 over the past 7 days, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox second baseman Nick Sogard reached base 3 times in his team’s 8-4 loss to the Astros on Friday night. In that game, the 6’0” right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. Across 26 plate appearances this year, Sogard is batting .318 with a double, 0 homers, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, 4 walks, and 7 runs scored. Nick Sogard is hitting .385 with an OPS of .813 in 13 at-bats against right-handed pitching this season. That makes him worth a look in DFS against Astros righty starter Spencer Arrighetti on Saturday afternoon.

Astros vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games against Boston.

Houston is 32-27 straight up after a win this season.

Boston is 27-29 straight up as the home team this season.

The over is 60-47-7 in Boston’s games this season.

The under is 65-46-4 in Houston’s games this season.

Astros vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

The Astros will play the Red Sox at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. This is relevant due to Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti’s day/night splits. The right-hander from Albuquerque, NM has an ERA of 4.08 and an opponent’s batting average of .227 during day games. During night games, Arrighetti’s ERA is 6.80 and opponents are hitting .299 against him. In day games, Spencer Arrighetti’s K/9 is 11.6. During night games, his K/9 is 9.6. It’s not a sample-size issue either, as Spencer Arrighetti has 10 starts both at night and during the day this season. For that reason, and the hot Houston bats, I like the Astros to win this game outright in Boston on Saturday afternoon.

Astros vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS +101