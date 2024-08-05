Close Menu
    Astros vs. Rangers Prediction: Over the smart bet?

    Astros vs. Rangers

    Is the betting total too low for Monday night’s Astros vs. Rangers clash at 8:05 p.m. ET? Hunter Brown will oppose Andrew Heaney in tonight’s AL West rivalry matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Houston Astros (-115) at Texas Rangers (-105); o/u 8

    8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, August 5, 2024

    Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

    Astros vs. Rangers: Bettors Leaning towards Houston in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Arrighetti dominant vs. Rays

    Spencer Arrighetti allowed one run in six innings and struck out 12 against the Rays on Sunday. Arrighetti was on the wrong side of a 1-0 decision. The 12 strikeouts were a career-high and the most of any Astros pitcher this season. He gave up five hits, walked two batters and had a 42 percent whiff rate. Arrighetti is now firmly in the streamer conversation in mixed formats. The 24-year-old right-hander is set to face the Red Sox on the road next week.

    Jung homers, doubles vs. Red Sox

    Josh Jung homered and doubled Sunday, giving him two-thirds of the Rangers’ hits against the Red Sox. There were some concerns about whether Jung’s power would be all of the way back early on in his return from a fractured wrist, but it doesn’t look like it’ll be much of an issue. He’ll probably be a quality fantasy third baseman the rest of the way, if he can stay healthy from here.

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Texas’ last 11 games.

    Astros are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games when playing on the road against Texas.

    Houston is 18-4 SU in their last 22 games when playing on the road against Texas.

    Astros vs. Rangers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 10-1 in the Rangers’ last 11 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five home contests and is a perfect 6-0 in their last six league matchups. On the other side, the over is 15-6 in the Astros’ last 21 games versus the Rangers, is 7-3 in their last 10 meetings with Texas at Globe Life Field and is 26-8 in their last 34 contests played on a Monday.

    Astros vs. Rangers MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

