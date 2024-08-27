Astros vs. Phillies Prediction: Will under cash again for bettors?

Will the under cash again for bettors when the Astros vs. Phillies series rolls on tonight at 6:40 p.m. ET? Justin Verlander will oppose Aaron Nola in Tuesday night’s pitching matchup from Citizens Bank Park.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros (+125) at Philadelphia Phillies (-150); o/u 8.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Astros vs. Phillies: Bettors Backing Philadelphia Again

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Whitcomb hits two-run double in loss

Shay Whitcomb hit a two-run double on Monday in a loss to the Phillies. Whitcomb supplied Houston’s lone runs of an eventual extra-inning marathon by ripping a two-run double down the left-field line off Phillies ace Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning. It was his lone hit in four at-bats before being lifted as part of a defensive swap. The 25-year-old rookie infielder has held his own so far at the highest level, batting .280 (7-for-25) with four RBI in eight games.

Harper delivers game-winning RBI single

Bryce Harper delivered a game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning on Monday, propelling the Phillies to a 3-2 walk-off victory over the Astros. Harper came through with a ground-ball single to right field off Astros closer Josh Hader in the 10th inning, which brought noted speedster Kyle Schwarber around to score from second base, and lifted the Phillies to a much-needed walk-off victory. The 31-year-old fantasy superstar finished 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, reaching base safely in four of his five plate appearances in the extra-inning marathon.

Astros vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Houston

Philadelphia is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Houston

Astros vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, which includes Philadelphia’s 3-2 victory last night, the under is 8-1-1. Both starters in tonight’s matchup have also pitched well. Verlander owns a 3.86 ERA over his last five starts, while Nola has a nearly identical 3.45 ERA in his previous five outings. Despite the offensive firepower on both sides, I’m going back to the well with the under tonight at Citizens Bank Park.

Astros vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5