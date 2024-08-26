Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Astros vs. Phillies Prediction: Pitcher’s Duel in Philly?

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Astros vs. Phillies

    Will Monday night’s Astros vs. Phillies series opener turn into a pitcher’s duel? Ronel Blanco will oppose Zack Wheeler in tonight’s pitching matchup from Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Houston Astros (+135) at Philadelphia Phillies (-160); o/u 8

    6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    Astros vs. Phillies: Bettors Favor Philly in Opener

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Diaz stays hot with mammoth 455-foot home run

    Yainer Diaz crushed a mammoth 455-foot solo home run on Sunday night as the Astros triumphed over the Orioles at Camden Yards. The hard-hitting 25-year-old backstop went back-to-back with teammate Alex Bregman, pulverizing a first-pitch sweeper from Burch Smith for his 455-foot (111.4-mph EV) solo shot that increased the Astros’ advantage to 5-3. That would be his only hit in five at-bats on the night, but it was hit so far that it should have counted as two. On the season, Diaz is now hitting .301/.327/.462 to go along with 17 long balls and 72 RBI.

    Stubbs has four-hit day in rout

    Garrett Stubbs went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double Sunday as the Phillies trounced the Royals 11-3 on Sunday. It was all about placement for Stubbs today; he didn’t hit a ball over 86 mph. The triple was an 83-mph grounder down the first base line that Vinnie Pasquantino couldn’t reach. After it rolled down into the corner, Dairon Blanco slipped while trying to corral the ball. It was Stubbs’ third career triple. He also matched his career high by collecting his fourth double today.

    Houston is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Houston

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games

    Astros vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. Dating back to the 2022 World Series, the under has been profitable when these two teams meet. In the last 10 Houston-Philadelphia matchups, the under is 1-8-1. Yes, both of these teams can swing it and yes, Blanco’s 5.09 ERA over his last five starts is somewhat a concern. Still, I believe it’ll be a playoff-like atmosphere tonight in Philadelphia, where both pitchers will shine.

    Astros vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com