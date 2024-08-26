Astros vs. Phillies Prediction: Pitcher’s Duel in Philly?

Will Monday night’s Astros vs. Phillies series opener turn into a pitcher’s duel? Ronel Blanco will oppose Zack Wheeler in tonight’s pitching matchup from Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros (+135) at Philadelphia Phillies (-160); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Monday, August 26, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

Astros vs. Phillies: Bettors Favor Philly in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yainer Diaz crushed a mammoth 455-foot solo home run on Sunday night as the Astros triumphed over the Orioles at Camden Yards. The hard-hitting 25-year-old backstop went back-to-back with teammate Alex Bregman, pulverizing a first-pitch sweeper from Burch Smith for his 455-foot (111.4-mph EV) solo shot that increased the Astros’ advantage to 5-3. That would be his only hit in five at-bats on the night, but it was hit so far that it should have counted as two. On the season, Diaz is now hitting .301/.327/.462 to go along with 17 long balls and 72 RBI.

Stubbs has four-hit day in rout

Garrett Stubbs went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double Sunday as the Phillies trounced the Royals 11-3 on Sunday. It was all about placement for Stubbs today; he didn’t hit a ball over 86 mph. The triple was an 83-mph grounder down the first base line that Vinnie Pasquantino couldn’t reach. After it rolled down into the corner, Dairon Blanco slipped while trying to corral the ball. It was Stubbs’ third career triple. He also matched his career high by collecting his fourth double today.

Astros vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Houston’s last 5 games when playing Philadelphia

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 5 games when playing Houston

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Philadelphia’s last 6 games

Astros vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. Dating back to the 2022 World Series, the under has been profitable when these two teams meet. In the last 10 Houston-Philadelphia matchups, the under is 1-8-1. Yes, both of these teams can swing it and yes, Blanco’s 5.09 ERA over his last five starts is somewhat a concern. Still, I believe it’ll be a playoff-like atmosphere tonight in Philadelphia, where both pitchers will shine.

Astros vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8