Astros vs. Orioles Prediction: Will Houston pull off upset?

Will Houston pull off an upset in Thursday night’s Astros vs. Orioles matchup at 7:08 p.m. ET? Spencer Arrighetti will oppose Corbin Burnes in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Houston Astros (+146) at Baltimore Orioles (-159); o/u 8.5

7:08 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 22, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Astros vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Backing Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bregman homers in return

Alex Bregman walloped his 20th home run of the season on Wednesday in a loss to the Red Sox. Bregman showed zero signs of rust following a five-game absence due to a lingering right elbow inflammation when he took Red Sox starter Cooper Criswell deep in the opening frame. It was his lone hit in four at-bats in the contest as Houston’s designated hitter. Fantasy managers shouldn’t expect him to miss any additional time moving forward.

Slater homers in loss to Mets

Austin Slater belted a two-run homer on Wednesday in a loss to the Mets. Slater put the Orioles on the scoreboard with a sixth-inning shot off Mets starter Sean Manaea for his first round-tripper in 12 games since arriving in Baltimore. The 31-year-old lefty-masher continues to get opportunities against southpaws and is now batting .391 (9-for-23) in 12 games for the Orioles since being acquired from the Reds at the trade deadline.

Astros vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Baltimore’s last 8 games.

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games at home.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Houston’s last 5 games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in 32 of Houston’s last 45 games played on a Thursday.

Astros vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Astros are 11-3 in their last 14 games overall, are 17-7 in their last 24 road contests and are 11-3 in their last 14 league matchups as well. On the other side, the Orioles are 3-8 in their last 11 games versus the Astros and are 5-12 in their last 17 matchups with Houston at home.

Astros vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: Houston Astros +144