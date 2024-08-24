Astros vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Houston Astros remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s the third game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Astros vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Framber Valdez (HOU) vs. Albert Suarez (BAL)

The Houston Astros are 69-59 straight up this year. Houston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 65-63 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 75-55 straight up this year. Baltimore is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 72-58 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

961 Houston Astros (-130) at 962 Baltimore Orioles (+105); o/u 8.5

4:05 PM ET, Saturday, August 24, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Astros vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Astros money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena recorded multiple hits in his team’s 7-5 loss to the Orioles on Friday night. In that contest, the right-handed hitter from the Dominican Republic went 2 for 4 with a double, a homer, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Pena is batting .277 with 13 homers, 59 RBIs, and a .729 OPS across 520 plate appearances. Jeremy Pena is hitting .340 with a .934 OPS over the past 15 days, making him an intriguing DFS option on Saturday.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles right fielder Anthony Santander drove in the majority of his team’s runs in their 7-5 win over the Astros on Friday. Hitting out of the cleanup spot, the 29-year-old switch hitter went 2 for 4 with a homer, 4 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Across 531 plate appearances this year, Santander is batting .238 with 38 homers, 86 RBIs, and an OPS of .831. Anthony Santander has an OPS of .848 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact means that the Orioles outfielder could have some DFS value against Astros lefty starter Framber Valdez on Saturday.

Astros vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games against Baltimore.

Houston is 51-43 straight up in American League games this season.

Baltimore is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

The over is 71-50-9 in Baltimore’s games this season.

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

Houston will be starting their southpaw ace, Framber Valdez for this game. The 30-year-old from the Dominican Republic has been splendid this season. In 22 starts spanning 137.2 innings this season, Valdez is 13-5 with a 3.20 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP, a 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.6 K/9, and an opponent batting average of .230. The Houston veteran has been especially good this month. In 3 August starts, Framber Valdez is 3-0 with an ERA of 1.27 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 23-5. Perhaps more importantly, the Astros are 15-7 in Valdez’s starts this year. Dating back to June 23rd, Houston is 10-0 in Framber Valdez’s last 10 starts. He is the reason the Astros are favored in this contest, and he’s the reason I’m taking Houston on the money line in this one.

Astros vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -130