Astros vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Houston Astros remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. It’s the final game of a four-game set. Keep reading for our Astros vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Will the Orioles or Astros win the game outright in this even-odds money-line showdown?

Projected starting pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi (HOU) vs. Dean Kremer (BAL)

The Houston Astros are 69-60 straight up this year. Houston is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 65-64 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 76-55 straight up this year. Baltimore is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 73-58 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

909 Houston Astros (-110) at 910 Baltimore Orioles (-110); o/u 8.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, August 25, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: ESPN

Astros vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Orioles money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros second baseman Jose Altuve reached base twice in his team’s 3-2 loss to the Orioles on Saturday afternoon. In that contest, the 5’6” right-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. For the season, Altuve is hitting .299 with 18 homers, 56 RBIs, and an OPS of .800 across 558 plate appearances. Jose Altuve is batting .318 with an OPS of 1.057 against Baltimore this season, which makes him worthy of DFS consideration on Sunday night.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman had one-third of his club’s hits in their 3-2 win over the Astros on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the Oregon State alum went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. Across 516 plate appearances this year, Rutschman is hitting .265 with 18 homers, 71 RBIs, and a .752 OPS. Adley Rutschman is hitting .343 with an OPS of .933 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact means the Baltimore backstop could have some DFS value against Astros southpaw starter Yusei Kikuchi on Sunday.

Astros vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 30-29 straight up after a loss this season.

Houston is 51-44 straight up in American League games this season.

Baltimore is 2-5 straight up in their last 7 games against Houston.

Baltimore is 4-5 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Astros vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

Astros lefty Yusei Kikuchi has pitched quite well since Houston acquired him at the trading deadline. In 4 starts for the Astros, Kikuchi is 2-0 with a 2.42 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP, a 4.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 12.5 K/9. Houston has won all 4 of Kikuchi’s starts this year.

Additionally, Yusei Kikuchi has already faced the Orioles twice this season. He’s had a modicum of success against Baltimore in 2024. In 2 starts against the O’s this year, Kikuchi is 1-0 with a 1.74 ERA and a 7.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He’s only allowed Baltimore to plate 2 runs in 10.1 innings of work this year. For that reason, among others, I like the Astros to win this game outright on the road on Sunday night. Houston on the money line is the pick.

Astros vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -110