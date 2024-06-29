Astros vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Houston Astros remain in New York to face the Mets at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Astros vs. Mets betting prediction.

Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home underdogs?

Projected starting pitchers: Framber Valdez (HOU) vs. Tylor Megill (NYM)

The Houston Astros are 40-41 straight up this year. Houston is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 40-41 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 40-39 straight up this year. New York is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 40-39 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

975 Houston Astros (-120) at 976 New York Mets (-101); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, June 29, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Astros vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena reached base 3 times in his team’s 7-2 loss to the Mets on Friday. In that game, the 26-year-old from the Dominican Republic went 1 for 3 with a single, an RBI, and 2 walks. Pena is having a decent season when it comes to hitting for contact as he’s batting .280 with 13 doubles, a triple, 5 homers, and 32 RBIs. Despite only slugging .380 this season, Pena does have 37 runs scored and 10 stolen bases in 79 games, making him relevant for DFS purposes, as long as you’re not looking for power.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez was one of 5 New York players to drive in a run in their 7-2 victory over the Astros on Friday. In that contest, the 22-year-old right-handed hitter went 1 for 2 with a double, a sacrifice fly, an RBI, a run scored, and a walk. It’s a small sample, but over 31 games Francisco Alvarez is slashing a gaudy .316/.387/.531 with 9 doubles, 4 homers, 20 RBIs, 15 runs scored, and 12 walks. If Alvarez is behind the plate on Saturday, he’ll have the platoon advantage over Astros southpaw starter Framber Valdez, making the Mets’ backstop worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Astros vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 14-22 straight up as the road team this season.

Houston is 10-13 straight up in interleague games this season.

New York is 21-18 straight up after a win this season.

New York is 34-30 straight up when playing on no rest this season.

Astros vs. Mets Betting Prediction

Both of these teams come in playing extremely well. The Astros and Mets are both 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. I like the Mets’ chances in this contest, mainly due to how their lineup is constructed. New York features several right-handed hitters who figure to start on Saturday in Pete Alonso, Francisco Alvarez, J.D. Martinez, Mark Vientos, and Harrison Bader. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is a switch hitter, but he has an OPS of .883 against lefties this year compared to .713 against righties.

Several metrics are down this year for Astros southpaw starter Framber Valdez, including his K/9 and K-BB%. He’s 30 years old and has started at least 3 playoff games in each of the past four postseasons. I’d be a bit surprised if the Mets can’t get to Valdez and the rest of the Astros’ staff on Saturday, which is why I’m taking New York on the money line at home in this one.

Astros vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK METS -101