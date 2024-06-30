Astros vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Houston Astros remain in New York to face the Mets at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday afternoon. The game is on ESPN+. It’s Game 3 of a three-game set. Keep reading for our Astros vs. Mets betting prediction.

Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites?

Projected starting pitchers: Shawn Dubin (HOU) vs. Luis Severino (NYM)

The Houston Astros are 41-41 straight up this year. Houston is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Astros are 41-41 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 40-40 straight up this year. New York is 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 40-40 ATS this season.

Astros vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

925 Houston Astros (+132) at 926 New York Mets (-157); o/u 8.5

1:40 PM ET, Sunday, June 30, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: ESPN+

Astros vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 92% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Houston Astros DFS Spin

Astros center fielder Jake Meyers was excellent in his club’s 9-6 comeback win over the Mets on Saturday. In that contest, Meyers went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, 4 runs scored, and a walk. The right-handed hitter from Omaha has been on a tear over the past week. In the past 7 days, Jake Meyers has posted a slash line of .286/.375/.429. For the season, Meyers is hitting .262 with 8 homers, 30 RBIs, and a .774 OPS. Meyers started at center and hit cleanup on Saturday, and he could be in line for another start at a premium lineup position on Sunday, putting him in play for DFS purposes.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was one of four New York players to record multiple hits during the team’s 9-6 loss to the Astros on Saturday. In that game, Alonso went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a walk. He is slashing .244/.330/.472 this season with 19 doubles, 17 homers, 46 RBIs, 46 runs scored, and 2 stolen bases. You might have to pay a premium in DFS, but Alonso could end up being worth it against Houston on Sunday.

Astros vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Houston is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games overall.

Houston is 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

New York is 19-20 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 21-23 straight up as the home team this season.

Astros vs. Mets Betting Prediction

The Mets had Saturday’s game against the Astros won. New York had a 6-1 lead over the Astros in the third inning but failed to score a run the rest of the game, eventually falling to Houston 9-6. Such a loss could have a carryover effect and may dampen New York’s spirits for this game on Sunday.

Houston will start the game with reliever Shawn Dubin on the hill, and this will be a bullpen game, per Astros beat reporter Brian McTaggart. That might work to Houston’s advantage. The Astros’ bullpen has the 6th best ERA in the American League, and they have multiple star arms like Josh Hader, Ryan Pressly, and Bryan Abreu who could work at least an inning on Sunday. The Astros are 11-4 straight up since June 11th, and I like them to improve that record against the Mets on Sunday. I’m taking Houston on the money line on the road in this one.

Astros vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS +132