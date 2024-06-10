Astros vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Spencer Arrighetti set to oppose Kyle Harrison in Monday night’s Astros vs. Giants interleague matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at 9:45 p.m. ET from Oracle Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Houston Astros (-116) at 914 San Francisco Giants (-102); o/u 8

9:45 p.m. ET, Monday, June 10, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Astros vs. Giants: Bettors leaning towards San Francisco

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

X-rays come back negative for Bregman

Astros’ manager Joe Espada told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Angels that X-rays came back negative on the injured left wrist of Alex Bregman. Bregman noted that while he got hit flush on his hand earlier in the week, the pitch that got him on Sunday was on his wrist instead. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative for any fractures and he’s considered day-to-day. Expect him to return to action early next week.

Yastrzemski hits solo home run in loss

Mike Yastrzemski went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to the Rangers on Sunday. Yaz took a fourth-inning offering from Nathan Eovaldi and hit it 380 feet at 103 mph off the bat for his seventh home run of the year. It also marked his 25th RBI of the season. It hasn’t been a great season for the 33-year-old, but he plays regularly against right-handed pitchers and hits in the middle of the order which could make him viable in deeper formats when the Giants don’t have lefties on the schedule.

Astros vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Giants are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games

Astros are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against San Francisco

Giants are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games at home

Astros are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National League

Astros vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 12-3 in the Astros’ last 15 games overall, is 17-6 in their last 23 road contests and is 12-5 in their last 17 games against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Giants’ last 11 games when playing at home against the Astros and is 5-2 in their last seven interleague meetings with an opponent from the American League West.

Astros vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8