    Astros vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Astros vs. Giants

    With Framber Valdez set to oppose Logan Webb in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Wednesday’s Astros vs. Giants rubber match at 3:45 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Houston Astros (+102) at 914 San Francisco Giants (-120); o/u 7.5

    3:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 12, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Astros vs. Giants: Bettors leaning towards San Francisco again

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Dubon doubles twice vs. former team

    Mauricio Dubón doubled twice and scored twice against the Giants on Tuesday. The first double was a mile-high, 332-foot fly down the left field line that Michael Conforto just decided not to bother running after. To be fair, Dubón didn’t run out of the box either, apparently thinking it’d be foul. It wasn’t, and it bounced over the wall for an automatic double after landing on the warning track. Statcast gave it an xBA of .000, but it’s at least .002 now.

    Cobb throws 25-pitch bullpen session

    Alex Cobb (shoulder) threw a 25-pitch bullpen session on Tuesday. Cobb has dealt with several setbacks in his recovery from offseason hip surgery and is trending towards being ready to return to San Francisco at some point in the early stages of the second half.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of San Francisco’s last 12 games when playing at home against Houston

    The total has gone UNDER in 11 of San Francisco’s last 14 games when there was no favorite

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 10 of Houston’s last 11 games on the road.

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Houston’s last 12 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

    Astros vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under has cashed in 15 out of the Astros’ last 21 games overall, is 10-1 in their last 11 road contests and is 16-6 in their last 22 interleague matchups. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Giants’ last five games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against the Astros and is 10-2 in their last 12 games when playing Houston at home.

    Astros vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

