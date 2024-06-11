Close Menu
    Astros vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Astros vs. Giants

    With Ronel Blanco set to oppose Jordan Hicks in Tuesday night’s Astros vs. Giants matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at 9:45 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    977 Houston Astros (-108) at 978 San Francisco Giants (-108); o/u 8

    9:45 p.m. ET, Monday, June 10, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Astros vs. Giants: Bettors leaning towards San Francisco again

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    No rehab stint required for Tucker

    Kyle Tucker is off crutches as he deals with his right shin contusion, and the Astros believe there’s a chance he’ll return from the IL when eligible on Friday. No rehab stint here. Tucker hasn’t done any running yet, but he should need only one good day on the field before rejoining Houston’s lineup.

    Yastrzemski heating up for Giants

    Mike Yastrzemski had an RBI triple in three at-bats before being removed for a pinch-hitter Monday against the Astros. Yaz’s triple was a rare 29-out-of-30 shot; according to Statcast it would have been a homer in every other ballpark other than Oracle. The Giants lifted him in the ninth against a lefty, and though that didn’t pay off initially, his replacement, Austin Slater, did come up with the game-winning hit in the 10th.

    The total has gone UNDER in 20 of San Francisco’s last 21 games played on a Tuesday when at home

    Giants are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Houston’s last 11 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Houston’s last 11 games when playing on the road against San Francisco

    Astros vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 13-3 in the Astros’ last 16 games overall, is 4-1 in their last five games when playing the Giants and is 18-6 in their last 24 games on the road. On the other side, the under has cashed in nine out of the Giants’ last 11 home games versus the Astros, is 6-2 in their last eight interleague matchups and is 20-1 in their last 21 home contests when playing on a Tuesday.

    Astros vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8

