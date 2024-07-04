Astros vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will these teams cash over?

Will the Astros vs. Blue Jays series finale at 1:07 p.m. ET on Fourth of July cash the over for bettors? Framber Valdez will oppose Chris Bassitt in the pitching matchup. First pitch is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

915 Houston Astros (-120) at 916 Toronto Blue Jays (+102); o/u 8.5

1:07 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 4, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

Astros vs. Blue Jays: Bettors leaning towards Houston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alvarez has three-hit night, including home run

Yordan Alvarez went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI, three runs scored, and a walk in the Astros’ 9-2 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Alvarez came into this game ready for Yusei Kikuchi’s fastball and twice put first pitch fastballs in play, once for a homer, and also worked a long at-bat that wound up in a double also off that same fastball. He also sliced another double late off Bowden Francis to break this game open for Houston. Watching him hit is a marvel.

Varsho collects two hits in loss

Daulton Varsho went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Wednesday against the Astros. The Blue Jays once again shook up their lineup and Varsho landed in the fifth spot with George Springer back to lead-off and Bo Bichette fourth. Regardless, it still could not spark their struggling offense. Varsho briefly got his average back above the Mendoza-line before it sunk back to .199. He and nearly every Blue Jays’ hitter has been a disappointment this season.

Astros vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Astros are 11-2 SU in their last 13 games

Blue Jays are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games

Astros are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games on the road

Blue Jays are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games at home

Astros vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Astros’ last six games overall, is 5-1 in their last six road contests and is 4-1 in their last five games played in the month of July. On the other side, the over is 9-2 in the Blue Jays’ last 11 games overall, is 15-6 in their last 21 home contests and is 9-2 in their last 11 league matchups.

Astros vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5