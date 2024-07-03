Close Menu
    Astros vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will over cash again in Toronto?

    Anthony Rome
    Astros vs. Blue Jays

    The Astros vs. Blue Jays series continues at 7:07 p.m. ET on Wednesday night when Ronel Blanco opposes Yusei Kikuchi in the pitching matchup. Will the Blue Jays make it two straight or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 Houston Astros (-110) at 966 Toronto Blue Jays (-106); o/u 8.5

    7:07 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 3, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

    Astros vs. Blue Jays: Bettors Backing Houston Following Loss

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Alvarez hits home run in loss

    Yordan Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in a loss to the Blue Jays on Tuesday. The home run was a 390-foot shot off Jose Berrios for Alvarez’s 18th home run on the season to go along with 46 RBI. He has battled some injuries during the year but remains one of the most consistent hitters in fantasy baseball.

    Horwitz goes deep in Jays’ win

    Spencer Horwitz went 1-for-4 with a home run in a win over the Astros on Tuesday. The rookie hit two balls over 100 mph tonight with a 102.6 mph lineout and then a 101.6 mph home run that went 377 feet for his third home run of the season. It took a bit of time for the Blue Jays to play Horwitz regularly, but he has been starting against all right-handed pitchers of late and is hitting .306/.442/.500 in 22 MLB games. He hits second every time he plays and should continue to post strong batting averages and on-base percentages.

    Astros are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games

    Blue Jays are 4-10 SU in their last 14 games

    Astros are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games on the road

    Blue Jays are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against Houston

    Astros vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Astros’ last five games, is 4-1 in their last five road contests and is 6-1 in their last seven games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the over is 9-3 in the Blue Jays’ last 12 games overall, is 8-3 in their last 11 home contests and is 4-1 in their last five matchups when they’re listed as the favorite.

    Astros vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

