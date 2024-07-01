Astros vs. Blue Jays Prediction: Will Houston take Opener?

The Astros vs. Blue Jays series begins on Monday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre in Toronto. With Hunter Brown set to oppose Yariel Rodriguez in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet for today’s series opener?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Houston Astros (-142) at 956 Toronto Blue Jays (+120); o/u 8.5

3:07 p.m. ET, Monday, July 1, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Astros vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Backing Houston in Opener

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Bregman caps comeback with two-run single

Alex Bregman went 1-for-5 with two RBI against the Mets on Saturday. Bregman capped the Astros’ comeback against the Mets with a two-run single in the eighth inning to give Houston a 7-6 lead. The 30-year-old third baseman is hitting .248 with a .706 OPS and 37 RBI on the season.

Guerrero Jr. says right hand sore

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said his right hand was sore Sunday after he was hit by a Gerrit Cole pitch, but he added that he should be able to play Monday. Guerrero remained in today after getting plunked. X-rays taken after the game came back negative.

Astros vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Toronto’s last 13 games this season

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Houston’s last 13 games when playing as the favorite

Houston are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games

Astros vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Houston. The Astros are 10-2 in their last 12 games overall, are 4-1 in their last five road contests and are 9-3 in their last 12 matchups with a league opponent. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 3-9 in their last 12 games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven home matchups and are 3-9 in their last 12 league meetings.

Astros vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: HOUSTON ASTROS -142