Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    A’s vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    A's vs. Padres

    The A’s vs. Padres series opens in San Diego on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. With little to no value when it comes to either moneyline, what is the best bet for tonight’s 7-run total?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Oakland A’s (+184) at 912 San Diego Padres (-220); o/u 7

    9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 10, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    A’s vs. Padres: Public Bettors leaning towards New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Rooker blasts 13th home run of season

    Brent Rooker blasted his 13th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Athletics past the Blue Jays. Rooker got the A’s on the board with his 436-foot (110.0 mph EV) solo shot on the first pitch that he saw from Nate Pearson in the sixth inning. That would be his only hit in five at-bats on the day. For the season, the 29-year-old slugger is slashing a respectable .270/.356/.541 to go with his 13 long balls and 40 RBI.

    Profar socks 10th dinger of season

    Jurickson Profar socked his 10th dinger of the season on Sunday afternoon in a lopsided loss to the Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old outfielder continued his hot-hitting ways, crushing a 384-foot (102.5 mph EV) solo shot off of Tommy Henry in the third inning, pulling the Padres to within four runs at 7-3. That would be as close as they would get. Profar also singled in the contest, finishing the afternoon 2-for-4. He’s now slashing an unbelievable .325/.420/.504 with 10 homers, 43 RBI and four stolen bases on the season.

    A’s are 7-19 SU in their last 26 games

    Padres are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

    A’s are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against San Diego

    Padres are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Oakland

    A’s vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the A’s last seven games against the Padres, is 9-2 in their last 11 matchups from Petco Park and is 11-4 in their last 15 interleague games against an opponent from the NL West. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Padres’ last five home games.

    A’s vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com