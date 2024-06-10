A’s vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The A’s vs. Padres series opens in San Diego on Monday night at 9:40 p.m. ET. With little to no value when it comes to either moneyline, what is the best bet for tonight’s 7-run total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Oakland A’s (+184) at 912 San Diego Padres (-220); o/u 7

9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, June 10, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

A’s vs. Padres: Public Bettors leaning towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rooker blasts 13th home run of season

Brent Rooker blasted his 13th home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Athletics past the Blue Jays. Rooker got the A’s on the board with his 436-foot (110.0 mph EV) solo shot on the first pitch that he saw from Nate Pearson in the sixth inning. That would be his only hit in five at-bats on the day. For the season, the 29-year-old slugger is slashing a respectable .270/.356/.541 to go with his 13 long balls and 40 RBI.

Profar socks 10th dinger of season

Jurickson Profar socked his 10th dinger of the season on Sunday afternoon in a lopsided loss to the Diamondbacks. The 31-year-old outfielder continued his hot-hitting ways, crushing a 384-foot (102.5 mph EV) solo shot off of Tommy Henry in the third inning, pulling the Padres to within four runs at 7-3. That would be as close as they would get. Profar also singled in the contest, finishing the afternoon 2-for-4. He’s now slashing an unbelievable .325/.420/.504 with 10 homers, 43 RBI and four stolen bases on the season.

A’s vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

A’s are 7-19 SU in their last 26 games

Padres are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games

A’s are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against San Diego

Padres are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Oakland

A’s vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 6-1 in the A’s last seven games against the Padres, is 9-2 in their last 11 matchups from Petco Park and is 11-4 in their last 15 interleague games against an opponent from the NL West. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Padres’ last five home games.

A’s vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7