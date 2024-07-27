A’s vs. Angels Prediction: Will Halos snap skid?

Will Los Angeles end its losing skid when the A’s vs. Angels series continues at 9:38 p.m. ET on Saturday night? Mitch Spence is set to oppose Tyler Anderson in tonight’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

971 Oakland A’s (+106) at 972 Los Angeles Angels (-124); o/u 9

9:38 p.m. ET, Saturday, July 27, 2024

Angel Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

A’s vs. Angels: Public Bettors Backing Los Angeles

A’s reluctant to trade Rooker or Bleday

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the Athletics are reluctant to trade outfielder Brent Rooker or JJ Bleday. Sure, why not. Rooker is on pace to reach the 40-homer threshold for the first time in his career after blasting a career-best 30 round-trippers last year in his Oakland debut. The 29-year-old has made some strides in the batting average department, but he’s still a bit of a one-dimensional slugger. It would be interesting to see how he’d fare on a contending roster, but it seems like the Athletics might elect to hang onto him for now.

Ward hits two-run homer in Angels’ loss

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer for the Angels in a loss to the Athletics on Friday. Ward gave the Angels a 2-0 lead with a two-run blast off Paul Blackburn. The 30-year-old is slugging just .396, but he has been able to go deep 15 times while driving in 47 runs. Ward has been a streaky hitter throughout his career, and fantasy managers should keep an eye on his game logs as well as the potential for a trade before the deadline.

A’s vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Oakland’s last 11 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Angels’ last 5 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Oakland’s last 5 games against LA Angels

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Angels’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American League

A’s vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Oakland. The A’s are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 7-1 in their last eight meetings with the Angels overall and are 4-1 in their last five road contests. On the other side, the Angels are just 12-31 in their last 43 games when playing on a Saturday.

A’s vs. Angels MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES ANGELS -124