    Are the Mets the best bet in Game 3 of the NLCS? Here’s why you should trust the Dodgers

    Dodgers vs. Mets Game 3

    Public Bettors are backing the Mets in Game 3 of the NLCS on Wednesday night. That said, with Walker Buehler set to oppose Luis Severino in the pitching matchup, are the Dodgers the better bet?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    Los Angeles Dodgers (-115) at New York Mets (-105); o/u 7.5

    8:08 p.m. ET, Wednesday, October 16, 2024

    Citi Field, Queens, NY

    Dodgers vs. Mets Game 3: Pubic Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Mets hammer Knack in Game 2

    Working behind opener Ryan Brasier, Landon Knack gave up five runs in two innings Monday in Game 2 against the Mets. If this had been another five-game series, the Dodgers probably would have tried a true bullpen day today, like they did in Game 4 against the Padres.

    As is, they didn’t feel comfortable asking that much of the pen with the potential for seven games in nine days. That made Knack the bulk guy, and he just didn’t have it in this one. Things might have worked out better if not for the decision to intentionally walk Francisco Lindor ahead of a Mark Vientos grand slam, but that’s hardly assured. Knack’s 55 pitches produced just three missed swings and five hard-hit balls.

    Vientos hits grand slam to propel Mets

    Mark Vientos went 2-for-5 and hit a grand slam as the Mets bested the Dodgers 7-3 in Game 2 to even the NLCS at 1-1. The slam came in a 2-0 game after the Mets walked Francisco Lindor with first base open and two outs in the second. To be fair, Lindor did homer in the first. That was off opener Ryan Brasier, though, and the Dodgers had Landon Knack in the game at that point.

    Lindor may have a postseason advantage over Vientos with all of his experience, but the choice was between two guys with very similar regular-season numbers, and all margin for error was gone with the bases loaded, whereas there would have been some with the base open working to Lindor. After the homer, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pretty much gave up on winning this one, saving all of his best relievers for Wednesday’s Game 3. Walker Buehler and Luis Severino are the scheduled starters then.

    LA Dodgers is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against NY Mets

    LA Dodgers is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games on the road

    NY Mets is 8-1 SU in its last 9 games at home

    NY Mets is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games at home

    Dodgers vs. Mets Game 3 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Los Angeles. Before the Mets downed the Dodgers 7-3 in L.A., the Boys in Blue had dominated New York. The 7-3 loss snapped a string of five consecutive wins for the Dodgers over the Mets. Now they’re only -115 on the moneyline? Sign me up.

    Buehler is coming off a disastrous start for the Dodgers against the Padres in the NLDS. He allowed six runs on seven hits over just five innings. He hasn’t been good. Full stop. But neither has Severino.

    Over his last five starts, Severino owns a 5.14 ERA. Over that span, he’s average 5 1/3 innings of work, 5.8 hits and 3.2 earned runs allowed per start. The Mets are 2-3 in those five games.

    I realize Buehler hasn’t been sharp but both starters have struggled. As hot as the Mets’ bats have been at times, I’ll still take L.A.’s lineup any day of the week. If the Dodgers jump Severino, this could be a long night for the Mets.

    Dodgers vs. Mets Game 3 MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -115

