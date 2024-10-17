Close Menu
    Are the Guardians toast? Here’s why you should bet the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS

    Yankees vs. Guardians Game 3

    The ALCS will switch venues on Thursday night for Game 3, as the Guardians will host the Yankees at 5:08 p.m. ET. Already down 2-0 in the series, will Cleveland cut into New York’s lead? Or do the Yankees remain the better bet?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    New York Yankees (-120) at Cleveland Guardians (+100); o/u 7.5

    5:08 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 17, 2024

    Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

    Yankees vs. Guardians Game 3: Bettors Leaning towards New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Judge hits two-run homer in Game 2

    Aaron Judge went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly against the Guardians on Tuesday. Judge’s home run was his first in the playoffs this year and 14th of his postseason career. He blasted a two-run shot to centerfield off Hunter Gaddis in the seventh inning. Judge only has three hits in six games in the playoffs so far and the Yankees are two wins away from going to the World Series. The obvious advice to Yankees opponents for the rest of the month is don’t let Judge get hot.

    Ramirez hits solo homer in loss

    Jose Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run against the Yankees on Tuesday. Ramirez’ home run was his second of the playoffs. He hit a solo shot off Luke Weaver in the ninth inning. Ramirez is hitting just .167 in the postseason so far. If the Guardians are going to get back in this series after falling behind 2-0, Ramirez, who has been the catalyst for Cleveland all year, is going to have to be more consistent at the plate.

    NY Yankees is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games on the road

    NY Yankees is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Cleveland’s last 17 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games when playing NY Yankees

    Yankees vs. Guardians Game 3 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees continue to own the Guardians. They’ve won eight out of their last 10 meetings with the Guardians, which includes a four-game winning streak over Cleveland.

    Clarke Schmidt has been fine over his last five starts; more than capable of pitching well this evening against a Cleveland offense that has been known to sputter. The Yankees are 3-2 in Schmidt’s last five starts, as he’s posted a 4.38 ERA over that span.

    Meanwhile, it looks like Matthew Boyd will start for the Guardians. He struck out five over two scoreless innings in Game 5 of the ALDS versus his former team, the Tigers. That said, he’ll be punching up today versus a New York lineup that has found its groove again in the postseason. If Judge is back to smashing ding-dong Johnsons, Cleveland is done.

    Yankees vs. Guardians Game 3 MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -120

