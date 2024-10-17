Are the Dodgers seizing control of NCLS? Here’s why we’re predicting a Mets’ Game 4 Win

The Dodgers have taken a 2-1 lead in the NLCS after hammering the Mets on Wednesday night. That said, here’s why you shouldn’t give up on the Mets in Game 4, which will take place at Citi Field at 8:08 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers (-140) at New York Mets (+120); o/u 7

8:08 p.m. ET, Thursday, October 17, 2024

Citi Field, Queens, NY

Dodgers vs. Mets Game 4: Pubic Bettors Leaning New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Ohtani hits three-run homer in Game 3

Shohei Ohtani hit a three-run homer and walked Wednesday in Game 3 of the NLCS. Ohtani’s homer off Tyler Megill in the eighth put away what had been a 4-0 game. It was his first homer since he came through in his first at-bat in the NLDS against the Padres. He’s 3-for-11 with a 3/4 K/BB in the NLCS after winding up 4-for-20 with a 10/2 K/BB in the NLDS.

Severino surrenders two unearned runs in 4 2/3

Luis Severino surrendered two unearned runs in 4 2/3 innings Wednesday to take the loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the NLCS. Both runs came in the second, which featured a bad call from Francisco Alvarez to throw to second on a tapper in front of the plate with a man on the first. He failed to get the out there, when he would have had an easy play at first. Severino might have gotten out of the inning anyway, but he deflected a comebacker that he could have turned into an out at home or that at least would have been an out at first had it gone through to the shortstop. Severino was effective otherwise, even though he walked four. The loss was his first in three postseason starts.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game 4 MLB Betting Trends

LA Dodgers is 5-0 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against NY Mets

LA Dodgers is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Mets’s last 7 games

NY Mets is 14-3 SU in its last 17 games at home

Dodgers vs. Mets Game 4 MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. I don’t care that the Dodgers’ bats are heating up, pitching wins in the postseason. With all due respect to Tarik Skubal, Gerrit Cole or Yu Darvish, but you’d be hard pressed to find a better pitcher right now than Jose Quintana.

The Mets are 4-1 in Quintana’s last five starts. Over that span, he’s averaged 5 2/3 innings, 3.2 hits and 0.4 earned runs allowed per start. His ERA over those five outings is a microscopic 0.61.

Meanwhile, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is coming off a great start against the Padres in which he allowed zero runs on two hits over five innings of work. That said, he owns a 4.95 ERA over his last five starts, which included a dud performance versus that same San Diego team in the NLDS (five runs on five hits over three innings).

With the way the Mets have fought all season, I’m not ready to suggest that their season is on the brink.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game 4 MLB Playoffs Prediction: New York Mets +120