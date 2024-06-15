Angels vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Los Angeles beat San Francisco in the opener on Friday night but will this Angels vs. Giants series even out following Saturday’s 4:05 p.m. ET matchup? Patrick Sandoval will oppose Keaton Winn in today’s pitching matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Los Angeles Angels (+122) at 930 San Francisco Giants (-144); o/u 8.5

4:05 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 15, 2024

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Angels vs. Giants: Public Bettors Love San Francisco on Saturday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Giants’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Moniak triples and doubled twice in win

Mickey Moniak tripled and doubled twice while driving in a pair of runs in an 8-6 win over the Giants on Friday. Both RBI came on one of those extra-base hits, as he gave the Halos a 4-0 lead with a two-run double. The first pick of the 2016 draft is still slashing an ugly .192/.241/.282, but he does have a six-game hitting streak. It’s possible this is the beginning of turning things around, but nothing Moniak has done over his career suggests that’s a reasonable ask.

Ramos hits three-run homer in loss

Heliot Ramos hit a three-run homer and reached four times in a loss to the Angels on Friday. In addition to the three-run homer, Ramos also singled and drew a pair of walks. The 24-year-old has been outstanding in 2024 after struggling in his limited MLB chances in the past, and the four-reach game has him slashing .314/.400/.529 in 121 at-bats. It’s time to take Ramos seriously, if you needed any convincing.

Angels vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

Giants are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games at home

Angels are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games on the road

Giants are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games when playing at home against LA Angels

Angels are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games against an opponent in the National League

Angels vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Angels’ last six games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven games against the Giants and is 11-4 in their last 15 road matchups. The over is also 9-3 in the Angels’ last 12 games against an opponent from the National League and is 5-2 in the Giants’ last seven home matchups.

Angels vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5