Angels vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Griffin Canning will oppose Brandon Pfaadt in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Chase Field. With the Diamondbacks listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Arizona?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Los Angeles Angels (+160) at 970 Arizona Diamondbacks (-175); o/u 8.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

Chase Field, Arizona

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

The Angels improved to 26-41 after beating Arizona 8-3 last night. Zach Neto had a big game going 3-5 with a home run. Los Angeles looks to win the series against the Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

Arizona Diamondbacks DFS SPIN

Arizona dropped to the Angels 8-3 on Wednesday night. The D-backs now sit at 32-36 for the year. Christian Walker had a nice game going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. The Diamondbacks’ look to get back in the win column on Thursday.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Trends

Arizona is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The Diamondbacks are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Arizona.

The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Diamondbacks.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Over. Neither Canning or Pfaadt have had great season’s with ERA’s over 4.60. Both teams have had been swinging the bats well this series, I expect to see some run’s in this series finale. Over is the play.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 8.5