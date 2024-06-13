Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Angels vs. Diamondbacks MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Angels vs. Diamondbacks

    Griffin Canning will oppose Brandon Pfaadt in Thursday’s pitching matchup at Chase Field. With the Diamondbacks listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart play tonight from Arizona?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    969 Los Angeles Angels (+160) at 970 Arizona Diamondbacks (-175); o/u 8.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, June 13, 2024

    Chase Field, Arizona

    Angels vs. Diamondbacks Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Diamondbacks’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

    The Angels improved to 26-41 after beating Arizona 8-3 last night. Zach Neto had a big game going 3-5 with a home run. Los Angeles looks to win the series against the Diamondbacks on Thursday night.

    Arizona Diamondbacks DFS SPIN

    Arizona dropped to the Angels 8-3 on Wednesday night. The D-backs now sit at 32-36 for the year. Christian Walker had a nice game going 2-4 at the plate with a home run. The Diamondbacks’ look to get back in the win column on Thursday.

    Arizona is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    The Diamondbacks are 4-6 SU in their last 10 games against Arizona.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Diamondbacks.

    Angels vs. Diamondbacks MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Over. Neither Canning or Pfaadt have had great season’s with ERA’s over 4.60. Both teams have had been swinging the bats well this series, I expect to see some run’s in this series finale. Over is the play.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com