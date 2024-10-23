Close Menu

    ZOZO Championship Predictions

    The PGA TOUR will head to Japan this week for the ZOZO Championship. The event is being held at ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club. Will Xander Schauffele capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our ZOZO Championship predictions below.

    What: ZOZO Championship

    Where: ACCORDIA GOLF Narashino Country Club

    When: October 24 – October 27, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel

    Purse: $8,500,000

    ZOZO Championship Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Xander Schauffele is considered the favorite with +450 odds to win the event. Followed by Colin Morikawa sitting with odds of +700, and Hideki Matsuyama currently listed at +800.

    ZOZO Championship Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Colin Morikawa (+700)

    Morikawa is the defending champion at this event and I believe he has a great chance to repeat. This course sets up perfectly for Morikawa as it not the longest of course and rewards ball striking and accuracy both of which Morikawa excels at. He should be right there near the top of the leaderboard once again this year.

    Option 2: Maverick McNealy (+4000)

    McNealy is another guy who excels in short gained ranking 14th on tour this year. He has as much talent as anyone on tour and his first win is coming at some point. With a strong finish in Vegas in last week where he fired a final round of 64 he should have plenty of confidence this week. At 40/1 this is an auto play for me.

    Option 3: Max Greyserman (+5500)

    For my final selection, Greyserman at 55/1. First off I like Greyserman going out first on Thursday, if he is able to put together a solid round we should get some nice value. He is another guy who is a good ball striker and accurate off the tee box. His putter can get insanely hot at times, which is needed for a victory. I like him this week at this number.

