Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Golf Articles

    Wyndham Championship Predictions

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Wyndham Championship Predictions

    The PGA TOUR will head to North Carolina this week for the Wyndham Championship. The event is being held at Sedgefield Country Club. Will Sungjae Im capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Wyndham Championship predictions below.

    Wyndham Championship

    What: Wyndham Championship

    Where: Sedgefield Country Club

    When: August 8 – August 11, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

    Purse: $7,900,000

    Wyndham Championship Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Tony Finau is considered the favorite with +1100 odds to win the event. Followed by Sam Burns sitting with odds of +1800, and Akshay Bhatia currently listed at +2000.

    Wyndham Championship Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Billy Horschel (+2200)

    Sedgefield should fit Billy Horschel’s game to a tee. Horschel is a great short iron player and has great accuracy of the tee. After withdrawing from the 3M Open a few weeks ago, he should be well rested and ready to go this week in Greensboro. I expect a strong performance for Horschel this week as he looks to get in the winner’s circle for the second time this year.

    Option 2: Maverick McNealy (+5500)

    For our second option, Maverick McNealy is worth a shot at 55/1. McNealy was very impressive in his last start at the 3M open, finishing in tied for third. If he had a somewhat decent final round striking the ball he would have had a strong chance of winning that event. Despite not hitting the ball great in the last 18 holes, he showed his superb short game time after time. McNealy has yet to win a PGA Tour event, but he definitely has the skillset, it is just a matter of time at this point.

    Option 3: JT Poston (+6500)

    For our last selection, we’ll take JT Poston. Poston has plenty of experience at Sedgefield growing up in North Carolina and a prior champion of this event. He has not been playing his best golf as of late missing the cut in his last two events, however this course should better fit his game. Poston can control the golf ball and make plenty of putts. This number seems very high for the caliber of player Poston is.

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com