The PGA TOUR will head to North Carolina this week for the Wyndham Championship. The event is being held at Sedgefield Country Club. Will Sungjae Im capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Wyndham Championship predictions below.

What: Wyndham Championship

Where: Sedgefield Country Club

When: August 8 – August 11, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

Purse: $7,900,000

Wyndham Championship Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Tony Finau is considered the favorite with +1100 odds to win the event. Followed by Sam Burns sitting with odds of +1800, and Akshay Bhatia currently listed at +2000.

Wyndham Championship Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Billy Horschel (+2200)

Sedgefield should fit Billy Horschel’s game to a tee. Horschel is a great short iron player and has great accuracy of the tee. After withdrawing from the 3M Open a few weeks ago, he should be well rested and ready to go this week in Greensboro. I expect a strong performance for Horschel this week as he looks to get in the winner’s circle for the second time this year.

Option 2: Maverick McNealy (+5500)

For our second option, Maverick McNealy is worth a shot at 55/1. McNealy was very impressive in his last start at the 3M open, finishing in tied for third. If he had a somewhat decent final round striking the ball he would have had a strong chance of winning that event. Despite not hitting the ball great in the last 18 holes, he showed his superb short game time after time. McNealy has yet to win a PGA Tour event, but he definitely has the skillset, it is just a matter of time at this point.

Option 3: JT Poston (+6500)

For our last selection, we’ll take JT Poston. Poston has plenty of experience at Sedgefield growing up in North Carolina and a prior champion of this event. He has not been playing his best golf as of late missing the cut in his last two events, however this course should better fit his game. Poston can control the golf ball and make plenty of putts. This number seems very high for the caliber of player Poston is.