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Valspar Championship 2026 Betting Preview & Predictions

byAnthony Rome
March 18, 2026
Valspar Championship 2026 Valspar Championship 2026

The Florida Swing wraps up with one of the most underrated betting events on the PGA Tour calendar—the Valspar Championship. With elite names skipping the event, this becomes a wide-open board loaded with value, volatility, and real outright betting opportunities.

This isn’t a birdie fest. The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook is a grinder’s track—tight fairways, demanding iron play, and the brutal closing stretch known as the “Snake Pit.” If you’re betting this weekend, you’re targeting precision, patience, and elite ball-striking—not just bomb-and-gouge players.

Course Breakdown: Copperhead Course (Innisbrook)

  • Par 71, ~7,340 yards
  • One of the toughest non-major setups on Tour
  • “Snake Pit” (holes 16–18) routinely decides the tournament
  • Emphasis on:
    • Strokes Gained: Approach
    • Tee-to-green consistency
    • Scrambling & bogey avoidance

Bottom line: This course neutralizes distance and rewards elite iron players and grinders.

Betting Odds (Top of the Board)

  • Xander Schauffele (+1000 to +1075)
  • Viktor Hovland (+1500 to +1600)
  • Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600 to +1800)
  • Justin Thomas (+2200)
  • Akshay Bhatia (+2000–2200)
  • Jordan Spieth (+2300)
  • Jacob Bridgeman (+2000–2350)

Important note: With Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy not in the field, Schauffele sits as the clear betting favorite.

Key Storylines for Bettors

1. Wide-Open Field = Value Everywhere

This event historically produces surprise winners and longshot contention, making it one of the best outright betting tournaments of the year.

2. Form > Name Value

  • Schauffele: T7 at Genesis, 3rd at THE PLAYERS
  • Bridgeman: Elite strokes gained + win this season
  • Fitzpatrick: Trending upward with strong recent finishes

Recent form is far more predictive here than reputation.

3. Course History Matters More Than Usual

Copperhead is quirky and repeat success is common:

  • Hovland (defending champ)
  • Strong history for Spieth, Thomas, Schauffele

Best Bets & Predictions

Outright Winner Pick: Viktor Hovland (+1500)

Hovland checks every box:

  • Defending champion
  • Elite ball-striker
  • Proven ability to handle Copperhead pressure
  • Trending form with renewed coaching setup

On a course that demands precision, his iron play gives him a massive edge.

Value Play: Jacob Bridgeman (+2000–2350)

This is the sharp money pick.

  • One of the hottest players on Tour
  • Top-tier strokes gained metrics
  • 3rd here last year + recent top-5 finish

You’re getting near-elite form at mid-tier odds—exactly what wins this event.

Mid-Tier Contender: Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600–1800)

  • Perfect profile for Copperhead
  • Strong short game + accuracy
  • Trending form after near-miss recently

If this turns into a grind (it usually does), Fitzpatrick thrives.

Longshot: Wyndham Clark (50/1–60/1 range)

  • Proven upside player
  • Past success at Copperhead (top-5)
  • Ideal mix of power + improving short game

High ceiling at a number worth betting.

Betting Strategy for This Event

  • Avoid heavy favorites → volatility is high
  • Target 3–5 outrights instead of 1
  • Add Top 10 / Top 20 plays for consistency
  • Prioritize:
    • Approach play
    • Bogey avoidance
    • Course history

Final Prediction

Winner: Viktor Hovland

This sets up perfectly for a repeat:

  • Elite ball striking
  • Course comfort
  • Proven ability to close at Copperhead

Expect him to separate late in the Snake Pit and defend his title.

byAnthony Rome
Published