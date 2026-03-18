Valspar Championship 2026 Betting Preview & Predictions

The Florida Swing wraps up with one of the most underrated betting events on the PGA Tour calendar—the Valspar Championship. With elite names skipping the event, this becomes a wide-open board loaded with value, volatility, and real outright betting opportunities.

This isn’t a birdie fest. The Copperhead Course at Innisbrook is a grinder’s track—tight fairways, demanding iron play, and the brutal closing stretch known as the “Snake Pit.” If you’re betting this weekend, you’re targeting precision, patience, and elite ball-striking—not just bomb-and-gouge players.

Course Breakdown: Copperhead Course (Innisbrook)

Par 71, ~7,340 yards

One of the toughest non-major setups on Tour

“Snake Pit” (holes 16–18) routinely decides the tournament

Emphasis on: Strokes Gained: Approach Tee-to-green consistency Scrambling & bogey avoidance



Bottom line: This course neutralizes distance and rewards elite iron players and grinders.

Betting Odds (Top of the Board)

Xander Schauffele (+1000 to +1075)

Viktor Hovland (+1500 to +1600)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600 to +1800)

Justin Thomas (+2200)

Akshay Bhatia (+2000–2200)

Jordan Spieth (+2300)

Jacob Bridgeman (+2000–2350)

Important note: With Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy not in the field, Schauffele sits as the clear betting favorite.

Key Storylines for Bettors

1. Wide-Open Field = Value Everywhere

This event historically produces surprise winners and longshot contention, making it one of the best outright betting tournaments of the year.

2. Form > Name Value

Schauffele: T7 at Genesis, 3rd at THE PLAYERS

Bridgeman: Elite strokes gained + win this season

Fitzpatrick: Trending upward with strong recent finishes

Recent form is far more predictive here than reputation.

3. Course History Matters More Than Usual

Copperhead is quirky and repeat success is common:

Hovland (defending champ)

Strong history for Spieth, Thomas, Schauffele

Best Bets & Predictions

Outright Winner Pick: Viktor Hovland (+1500)

Hovland checks every box:

Defending champion

Elite ball-striker

Proven ability to handle Copperhead pressure

Trending form with renewed coaching setup

On a course that demands precision, his iron play gives him a massive edge.

Value Play: Jacob Bridgeman (+2000–2350)

This is the sharp money pick.

One of the hottest players on Tour

Top-tier strokes gained metrics

3rd here last year + recent top-5 finish

You’re getting near-elite form at mid-tier odds—exactly what wins this event.

Mid-Tier Contender: Matt Fitzpatrick (+1600–1800)

Perfect profile for Copperhead

Strong short game + accuracy

Trending form after near-miss recently

If this turns into a grind (it usually does), Fitzpatrick thrives.

Longshot: Wyndham Clark (50/1–60/1 range)

Proven upside player

Past success at Copperhead (top-5)

Ideal mix of power + improving short game

High ceiling at a number worth betting.

Betting Strategy for This Event

Avoid heavy favorites → volatility is high

Target 3–5 outrights instead of 1

Add Top 10 / Top 20 plays for consistency

Prioritize: Approach play Bogey avoidance Course history



Final Prediction

Winner: Viktor Hovland

This sets up perfectly for a repeat:

Elite ball striking

Course comfort

Proven ability to close at Copperhead

Expect him to separate late in the Snake Pit and defend his title.