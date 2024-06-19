Travelers Championship Prediction

Close Menu
    The PGA TOUR will head to Connecticut this week for the Travelers Championship. The event is being held at TPC Rivers Highland. Will Scottie Scheffler capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Travelers predictions below.

    What: Travelers Championship

    Where: Cromwell, CT

    When: June 20 – June 23, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

    Purse: $20,000,000

    Travelers Championship Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Scottie Scheffler is considered the favorite with +360 odds to win the event. Followed by Xander Schauffele sitting with odds of +750, and Colin Morikawa currently listed at +1200.

    Travelers Championship Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Colin Morikawa (+1200)

    It’s a matter of time before Morikawa wins this season and I am going to keep backing him until that time comes. This course should favor Morikawa as it is a shorter golf course and iron play will crucial for scoring. Morikawa has always been a great iron player and I expect him to have plenty of great birdie opportunities this week. This feels like the week he breaks through for his first win of the 2024 season.

    Option 2: Patrick Cantlay (+2000)

    After a strong week at the U.S. Open last week, I think Cantlay plays well again this week. After a disappointing season thus far, Cantlay looked like he finally found his form and had every chance to win at Pinehurst. Although he didn’t capture his first major, he should have plenty of confidence in his game and with his prior success at TPC Highlands I fully anticipate him being on the top page of the leaderboard once again come Sunday.

    Option 3: Keegan Bradley (+5000)

    For our final selection, we’ll back the defending champion to defend his title. With how Bradley has been playing this season 50/1 seems a little bit high at a course that he loves to play. Bradley can make birdies in bunches and that’s what it takes to win this event. Watch out for Bradley to win this event for the second consecutive year.

