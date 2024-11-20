Close Menu

    The RSM Classic Predictions

    Paul ElliotBy
    RSM Classic Predictions

    The PGA TOUR will head to Georgia this week for the RSM Classic. The event is being held at Sea Island Golf Course. Will Ludvig Aberg capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our RSM Classic predictions below.

    The RSM Classic Championship

    What: The RSM Classic

    Where: Sea Island Golf Course

    When: November 21 – November 24, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel

    Purse: $7,600,000

    The RSM Classic Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Ludvig Aberg is considered the favorite with +1000 odds to win the event. Followed by Davis Thompson sitting with odds of +2200, and Si Woo Kim currently listed at +2800.

    The RSM Classic Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Denny McCarthy (+3300)

    McCarthy has not played an event on the Tour since the BMW Championship, however I don’t think that affects him here. This golf course should be a perfect fit for him, he is accurate off the tee and a great iron player/putter. A lot of birdies are going be required to win this week and McCarthy can go extremely low.

    Option 2: Chris Kirk (+4000)

    Kirk should be very familiar with this golf course, going to Georgia and now living in St.Simons. Kirk is another guy who is great tee to green and has the ability to make putts. At 40/1, I believe we are getting a good number on a local guy who has shown the ability to win golf tournaments.  

    Option 3: Jacob Bridgeman (+6500)

    For my final selection, we’ll take Jacob Bridgeman at 65/1. I had Bridgeman last week and he played fairly well finishing in a T-12. He continues to play consistent golf week after week and his time is coming to win a tournament. This course should

    Hello everyone, I've been in the sports betting industry for four years now upon graduating from the University of South Carolina in 2020. I have worked as a trader in Las Vegas and now find myself back in the South working on the integrity side of sports betting. In my free time, I enjoy attending sporting events, hanging out with friends and family and traveling. I have been with TheSpread for over a year now, I hope to continue to provide quality analysis of different sporting events and try to find some winning wagers!

