Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Golf Articles

    Shriners Children’s Open Predictions

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Shriners Children's Open Prediction

    The PGA TOUR will head to Las Vegas this week for the Shriners Children’s Open. The event is being held at TPC Summerlin. Will Tom Kim defend his title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Shriners Children’s Open predictions below.

    Shriners Children’s Open

    What: Shriners Children’s Open

    Where: TPC Summerlin

    When: October 17 – October 20, 2024

    Watch: Golf Channel

    Purse: $7,000,000

    Shriners Children’s Open Betting Odds

    On the Outright Winner betting market, Tom Kim is considered the favorite with +1200 odds to win the event. Followed by Taylor Pendrith sitting with odds of +2200, and Beau Hossler currently listed at +3000.

    Shriners Children’s Open Betting Predictions:

    Option 1: Beau Hossler (+3000)

    Backing Hossler is becoming a weekly occurrence, but for good reason. He played well once again last week with an 11th place finish at the Black Desert Championship. He has had some previous success at TPC Summerlin and is an excellent form. I’m not going to stop backing Hossler until he finally captures the victory or his form starts to fade.

    Option 2: Stephen Jaegar (+3500)

    Jaegar was close last week finishing in solo second in Utah. I think we continue to see him play well this week in Vegas. Jaegar is solid to tee to green and got his putter rolling which is important. At 35/1 this is nice value for this field.

    Option 3: Matt Kuchar (+7000)

    For my final selection, I’ll back the 46-year-old Matt Kuchar to get in the winner’s circle. Kuchar has come close this year, with a handful of top 25 finishes this season. He still has the ability to win a golf tournament. The PGA fall circuit usually has some unlikely winners, let’s take a chance with Kuchar getting it done in Vegas.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply
    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com