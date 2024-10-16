The PGA TOUR will head to Las Vegas this week for the Shriners Children’s Open. The event is being held at TPC Summerlin. Will Tom Kim defend his title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Shriners Children’s Open predictions below.

Shriners Children’s Open

What: Shriners Children’s Open

Where: TPC Summerlin

When: October 17 – October 20, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel

Purse: $7,000,000

Shriners Children’s Open Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Tom Kim is considered the favorite with +1200 odds to win the event. Followed by Taylor Pendrith sitting with odds of +2200, and Beau Hossler currently listed at +3000.

Shriners Children’s Open Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Beau Hossler (+3000)

Backing Hossler is becoming a weekly occurrence, but for good reason. He played well once again last week with an 11th place finish at the Black Desert Championship. He has had some previous success at TPC Summerlin and is an excellent form. I’m not going to stop backing Hossler until he finally captures the victory or his form starts to fade.

Option 2: Stephen Jaegar (+3500)

Jaegar was close last week finishing in solo second in Utah. I think we continue to see him play well this week in Vegas. Jaegar is solid to tee to green and got his putter rolling which is important. At 35/1 this is nice value for this field.

Option 3: Matt Kuchar (+7000)

For my final selection, I’ll back the 46-year-old Matt Kuchar to get in the winner’s circle. Kuchar has come close this year, with a handful of top 25 finishes this season. He still has the ability to win a golf tournament. The PGA fall circuit usually has some unlikely winners, let’s take a chance with Kuchar getting it done in Vegas.