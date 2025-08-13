Ryder Cup 2025: US and European stars battling to make the final cut

The race to book a place in the 2025 Ryder Cup is in its final stages and places are still up for grabs on each of the respective teams.

The United States head into the event as the favourites to regain the title from Europe when they go head-to-head at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale, New York, in September.

The latest Ryder Cup betting rates the US as 8/11 shots to win the Ryder Cup. Europe are priced at 11/8, while the draw can be backed at 12/1.

Keegan Bradley will serve as the US captain this year, while Luke Donald returns as the European skipper after successfully guiding them to the Ryder Cup title in 2023 in Italy.

Read on as we look at the latest points standings, before assessing which players are most likely to make the final cut for the prestigious event on each team.

Ryder Cup 2025 – Points standings

The top six players in each of the points standings automatically qualify for their 2025 Ryder Cup teams (points correct – August 13, 2025).

United States

Scottie Scheffler – 33,580.33 points JJ Spaun – 14,638.91 points Xander Schauffele – 13,570.02 points Russell Henley – 11,904.82 points Bryson DeChambeau – 10,774.98 points Harris English – 10,439.55 points Justin Thomas – 10,347.59 points Collin Morikawa – 9,929.77 points Ben Griffin – 9,304.76 points Keegan Bradley – 8,103.00 points Maverick McNealy – 7,553.65 points Andrew Novak – 7,230.48 points

Europe

Rory McIlroy – 3,440.78 points Justin Rose, 1,519.62 points Tommy Fleetwood, 1,483.61 points Robert MacIntyre, 1,375.94 points Tyrrell Hatton, 1,279.33 points Sepp Straka, 1,264.27 points Shane Lowry, 1,234.11 points Rasmus Hojgaard – 1,150.91 points Ludvig Aberg, 1,063.11 points Viktor Hovland – 954.01 points Matt Wallace – 867.02 points Matt Fitzpatrick – 811.18 points

Ryder Cup 2025 – Who will make the cut?

Scottie Scheffler is the headline act in the US team and he looks set to be joined by Xander Schauffele, JJ Spaun and Russell Henley.

Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English are also on course to qualify automatically, although Justin Thomas, Colin Moriwaka and Ben Griffin could still force their way in.

Regardless of where they finish in the final standings, those nine players look guaranteed to be part of the US team at this year’s Ryder Cup.

Bradley has also worked his way into contention, although it will be intriguing to see whether he is prepared to risk doubling up as a team captain and player.

Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman, Andrew Novak, Patrick Cantlay and Cameron Young are in contention and Bradley may opt to choose the latter two players.

Harman could be the player to capitalise if Bradley decides to omit himself, although Sam Burns and Chris Gotterup may come into the picture.

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka are likely to form the core of the European team.

Jon Rahm, Ludvig Aberg, Matt Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland and Aaron Rai are also fancied to be included, leaving just one position up for grabs.

Donald’s toughest decision centres around Justin Rose, a seasoned Ryder Cup veteran whose recent form leaves a lot to be desired. Rasmus Hojgaard and Harry Hall have been touted as potential options for the European team, but Donald is unlikely to leave Rose out of the line-up.