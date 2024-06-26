Rocket Mortgage Classic Prediction

The PGA TOUR will head to Detroit this week for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The event is being held at the Detroit Golf Club. Will Tom Kim capture the title this week as the betting favorite, or is the value elsewhere? Check out our Rocket Mortgage predictions below.

Rocket Mortgage Classic

What: Rocket Mortgage Classic

Where: Detroit Country Club

When: June 27 – June 30, 2024

Watch: Golf Channel, CBS

Purse: $9,200,000

Rocket Mortgage Classic Betting Odds

On the Outright Winner betting market, Tom Kim is considered the favorite with +1200 odds to win the event. Followed by Cameron Young sitting with odds of +1600, and Akhshay Bhatia currently listed at +1200.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Betting Predictions:

Option 1: Cameron Young (+1600)

When will Cameron Young break through for his first PGA tour title? I believe the long wait could end this week for Young in Detroit. With a weaker field and course that fits his game this feels like a great time for Young. After his 59 in the third round of Travelers last weekend, he should have plenty of confidence entering this week. Young has proven he can go extremely low, he just to put it together for four rounds this week.

Option 2: Taylor Pendrith (+2800)

Pendrith has had an excellent season thus far, already winning once in Texas and recording four top ten finishes. Pendrtih’s biggest strength is his length of the tee, which is huge advantage at Detroit Country Club. Having a win already under his belt should alleviate some pressure, and I fully expect Pendrith to be near the top of the leaderboard once again come Sunday.

Option 3: Michael Thorbjornsen (+8000)

For our long shot, we’ll take the young 22-year old who will be making his second professional start. Thorbjornsen played well last week at the Travelers finishing at eight-under par which was good enough for a tie for 39th. He has superb talent and can hit the ball a mile, it will be a tall task for him to win the event, but if he finds his groove it is not impossible. I am excited to watch the young talent display his game this week in Detroit and hopefully make plenty of birdies.